ACLU fights revocation of man's parole

Apr. 13—The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is asking a state District Court to reverse a ruling that revoked the parole of a man who had already served 40 years in prison.

The ACLU argued in a petition filed last week the decision to end Shane Lasiter's parole hinged on an alleged minor technical violation and "not based on substantial evidence."

Lasiter, 57, was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 after he was convicted of fatally shooting a shopkeeper during an armed robbery of a Dairy Queen in Lordsburg, according to the nonprofit's petition.

He was 16 at the time, but was tried and sentenced as an adult.

Denied parole four times by the state Adult Parole Board, he was eventually granted parole in April 2021, according to the petition, which said Lasiter demonstrated "immense growth" and increased maturity and rehabilitation during the 40 years he spent in prison.

He availed himself of education, ministry, music and a dog-training program, and he was even paid by the state to provide personal care for a disabled co-defendant who was his cellmate, according to the petition.

In August, the petition added, Lasiter left the halfway house where he'd been living and rented his own apartment.

But his freedom was short-lived.

In November, he struck up a casual acquaintance with a young woman to whom he occasionally gave rides and helped with errands.

Unbeknownst to him, a warrant was issued for the woman's arrest Jan. 21 in connection with her alleged role in what the board said was a homicide case. Court records show she has been charged, but not convicted, with armed robbery.

Lasiter was with the woman when police served her with the warrant five days later, according to the complaint. He was arrested on a parole violation for having been found in her company, the petition says.

The Adult Parole Board subsequently revoked his probation — incarcerating him for at least 18 more months and possibly up to five more years — based on allegations he violated two conditions of his parole.

One of the provisions requires him to "maintain acceptable behavior and conduct" and another bars him from knowingly associating with anyone detrimental to his parole.

The ACLU argues Lasiter had no way of knowing the woman had been accused of a crime less than a week before, or of determining she would be considered "detrimental" to his parole.

"Fundamental to our criminal legal system is the principal that we differentiate between inadvertent acts and those committed with a guilty mind," ACLU attorney Denali Wilson wrote in the petition.

"[Lasiter's] case departed starkly from this foundation principle of criminal law," Wilson wrote. "His parole was revoked under a charge of 'knowingly associating' with someone who was detrimental to his parole, absent a shred of evidence that he possessed this required knowledge. [Lasiter's] parole revocation cannot stand without this evidence and must be reversed."

The New Mexico Adult Parole Board did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

The ACLU argues the rule is unconstitutionally vague was inconsistently enforced.

State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne has been assigned to review Lasiter's appeal, but the court has not yet set a hearing in the case.