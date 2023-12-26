ACLU issues statement after jury finds seven LPD officers did not use excessive force in arrest

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana has released a statement in response to a jury's decision that seven Lafayette Police officers did not use or fail to intervene in excessive force in the arrest of a Black man in 2018.

“We respect the ladies and gentlemen of the jury who took their time in reaching this decision," the ACLU news release said. "We are a nation of laws with a jury system that is entrusted to decide issues we hold so dear to our heart. At the core of this fight is qualified immunity. And we will continue to fight its draconian impacts that allow this conduct to go unpunished.”

The statement comes after after a jury found that the officers did not violate the Fourth and 14th Amendment rights of Raynaldo Sampy Jr., who was asleep and pulled from his parked truck, repeatedly thrown onto the pavement face first, and pinned down with officers’ knees on his neck, back and legs, according to the news release.

The seven officers who responded to the dispatch encountered Mr. Sampy sleeping, seated upright, in his truck, according to complaint.

Over the course of the four-day trial, which started Monday, the jury watched body-cam footage of the incident and heard testimony from Sampy, the officers involved, a police practices expert and a police trainer with the Lafayette Police Department. After one hour of deliberation, the jury returned with its decision.

According to the complaint, in the early morning of May 5, 2018, Sampy was sleeping in his truck, which was parked and turned off, in the parking lot of Sid’s One Stop, at 803 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., Lafayette, when a security guard at a nearby apartment complex called 911.

The suit accused the officers of using excessive force against Sampy, among other claims. It sought damages for the physical and emotional harm that Sampy endured, including stitches on his chin, a herniated disc, a dislocated shoulder, head trauma and enduring psychological distress.

The lawsuit was filed against the Lafayette Parish Communications District, Lafayette City Parish Consolidated Government, and the seven Lafayette Police Department officers: Jonathan Price Rabb, Brandon Lamar Dugas, Segus Ramon Jolivette, Michael Nicholas Darbonne, Asher Reaux, Jordan Kamal Colla, and Ian Journet.

The lawsuit was the first brought by the Justice Lab, a program by the ACLU of Louisiana to "challenge racially discriminatory policing practices and combat police violence against people of color.”

