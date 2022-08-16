ACLU lawsuit against Leon County Clerk of Courts says Florida bail system is unconstitutional

Leon County Courthouse

The America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Leon County Clerk of Courts Gwen Marshall on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund for her enforcement of a Florida law that allows the withholding of bail money put up by any person or charitable organization.

The argument anchoring the complaint — filed Monday — says Florida Statute 903.286 violates the Eighth Amendment by requiring "clerks to use cash bail to impose criminal penalties on innocent parties, such as bail funds, which deprives them of the money that makes their operation possible."

The Eighth Amendment prohibits the federal government from imposing excessive bail, fines or "cruel and unusual punishments" on criminal defendants.

The Democrat reached out to Marshall's Monday for comment but has not heard back.

While the lawsuit was filed against the Leon County Clerk of Court, its targeting what an ACLU attorney described as a statute that "needed rethinking."

"It's hard to blame (Gwen Marshall) here; she's kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," Jerry Edwards, an staff attorney for the ACLU attorney, told the Democrat.

"Because she's the person enforcing it, she's who has to get sued. There's no way to challenge a statute just by itself, you have to challenge the enforcement of a statute through a federal suit."

Florida's bail system

As per Florida statutes, an initial bail requirement is satisfied in one of two ways: the accused person either pays the full bail amount in cash, or a bond for the full amount is issued by a professional surety, like a bail bondsman.

Each bond serves the purpose of incentivizing the accused person to show up to court. If a person fails to appear as directed, the bond may be forfeited.

Leon County Clerk of Courts Gwen Marshall speaks during the County Commission reorganization and installation meeting Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Once the case is resolved with a judgment, acquittal, dismissal, or otherwise, the bond is canceled or returned as long as the defendant appeared in court as required.

If a bail bondsman was involved, Florida clerks cancel and return the full amount to the agent.

If anyone else posted the bail amount — like a family member, a friend or a bail fund — clerks are required to withhold any unpaid fines, fees or restitution from any of the defendant's previous cases from the cash bond.

If there is any money left over, its returned to whoever paid the bail.

Nearly half of the Tallahassee Bail Fund's donations have been absorbed because of Florida law, complaint says

The Tallahassee Bail Fund, a nonprofit that began in May 2020, is a grassroots organization made up entirely of volunteers.

The money used by the bail fund is obtained through donations, which are then applied to cash appearance bonds. The bail fund, however, is not a surety insurer like a typical bail bondsman, exposing it to the Florida statute being challenged by the lawsuit.

Within the last two years, the Tallahassee Bail Fund deposited 17 cash appearance bonds in Leon County, totaling about $12,700, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, $2,000 has been forfeited under other statutes; $2,750 has been returned to the fund after the charges against the accused were dismissed; and $2,750 in cash bonds remains undisposed.

In total, $5,200 has been held from the bail fund and been used to pay unpaid fines and fees.

Florida law causes bail fund to turn away more people than it serves

Since all the bail fund's money is cycled as it was designed to be, the fund has had to turn more people away than it has been able to bail out, court records stated.

The bail fund also generally does not post bonds of more than $2,500 because of the local enforcement of the Florida law, the complaint states

As of Aug. 3, the fund has less than $6,000 left in donations.

Since the start of 2022, the mean cash bond posted by the fund is $660 and the median cash bond has been $500.

"If not for Clerk Marshall’s enforcement of § 903.286, the Bail Fund could and would have posted cash bonds on behalf of between eight (mean bond) and ten (median bond) more accused persons," court records state.

The bail system's disproportionate affect on the poor

The main criticism against the cash bail system is that it creates a two-tier system of justice, where those who can afford bail get out, and those who can't remain detained.

The Tallahassee Bail Fund focuses its efforts to help the latter as their jailtime can have cascading effects on their loved ones and community.

"Those incarcerated ... face mounting pressures as work and family responsibilities go untended, are unable to provide for their own medical needs or those of dependents, and are left in unsafe and unsanitary conditions," the complaint states.

In court records, ACLU lawyers state pretrial incarceration is the single greatest predictor of a conviction "as many people plead guilty — regardless of actual guilt or the availability of viable defenses — simply to end the ordeal of pretrial incarceration."

