ACLU lawsuit against Waseca prison dismissed

Mar. 23—A federal lawsuit claiming the Waseca prison failed to protect inmates from the coronavirus has been thrown out.

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota seeking the release of inmates with medical conditions from the federal women's prison in Waseca was dismissed last week.

A federal judge ruled he did not have the legal authority to release the 14 inmates represented by the ACLU. Judge Michael Davis's ruling echoed the recommendation made by Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois in January.

The lawsuit initially asked either to release the inmates fully, to home confinement or to require the prison to change its response to the pandemic.

The suit claimed the prison failed to take sufficient steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and did not provide adequate health care as the virus swept through the facility last fall. When the lawsuit was filed in December, about 70% of the prisoners had had the virus.

The judges ruled the ACLU's initial filing seeking both a class-action civil rights claim as well as a petition for release was improper because they each have different filing requirements.

For the civil claim, for example, the petitioners must request a review by a three-judge panel. No such request was made in this case.

Davis thus refused to consider the civil claim and reviewed only the release petition, called a writ of habeas corpus.

Such petitions can be considered only when an inmate is challenging the validity of her conviction or the length of her conviction, Brisbois recommended and Davis concurred. A writ of habeas corpus can't be used when inmates are claiming they are incarcerated in unsafe conditions, the judge and magistrate judge determined.

An ACLU spokesperson did not respond to an invitation to comment on the ruling by press time.

The ACLU could appeal the ruling or could file a new civil rights claim. But the case is now largely moot.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 among the Waseca prison inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. There are two cases among staff.

Two of the 14 women the ACLU was representing have been released after they were granted clemency by former President Donald Trump.

At least four of the inmates named in the lawsuit have now received a coronavirus vaccine, court documents say. At least two of the named inmates were offered the vaccine but declined it.