ACLU of Maine files lawsuit against the state's attorney system for poor defendants

Mar. 1—The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has filed a lawsuit that says the state is failing to meet its constitutional obligations to ensure poor defendants have access to effective lawyers.

The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services oversees that system for appointing lawyers, and its executive director and eight commissioners are named as defendants in the complaint filed Tuesday. The plaintiffs are five people who are currently incarcerated in county jails.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that any person who is charged with a crime and facing potential jail time has the right to a lawyer, and that the government is obligated to pay if that person cannot.

Maine is the only state that provides those legal services solely with private attorneys who are reimbursed by the state, instead of public defenders who are government employees.

"While there are many skilled and committed defense attorneys in Maine, MCILS has failed in its constitutional and statutory obligation to supervise, administer and fund a system that provides effective representation to indigent defendants throughout the entire criminal legal process," the complaint says.

The class action lawsuit, filed in Kennebec County Superior Court, takes particular issue with the commission's "lawyer of the day" program, which provides attorneys for initial appearances in which defendants often enter their first pleas. Those hearings are particularly important for people who are in jail because the lawyer of the day can advocate for their release and negotiate bail. The complaint says that program is not necessarily unconstitutional on its face, but rather under-resourced to the point of deficiency.

"On any given day, as few as two lawyers may be on hand to meet with over 80 defendants," the complaint says. "This regime violates the Sixth Amendment because it does not come close to providing an adequate number of layers to even meet with — let alone provide competent representation to — defendants in need of counsel concerning the implications of potential pleas or advocacy on bail and conditions of release."

The complaint also says the five incarcerated defendants have struggled to reach their appointed attorneys to talk about their cases and do not have faith in their representation.

But the lawsuit does not focus on the actions of individual lawyers or name them as defendants. Instead, the plaintiffs say MCILS does not have the systems in place to identify when attorneys are not providing effective service to their clients.

"Maine has failed in its duty to train, supervise and ensure the lawyers it assigns to defend poor people's freedom are qualified for this essential task," said Zachary Heiden, chief counsel at the ACLU of Maine. "This failure has created two systems of justice: one for the wealthy, and one for the poor. But the Constitution demands equal justice."

Maine formed the Commission on Indigent Legal Services in 2009.

A decade later, a working group found the commission did not have systemic oversight and evaluation of attorneys, and the state hired the nonpartisan Sixth Amendment Center to complete an independent assessment.

In 2019, the center published a sweeping report about Maine's system of providing legal defense to the poor. The many identified problems included a lack of supervision for attorneys and gaps in representation for clients.

In 2020, the state's Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability published the first report of its own investigation, which found that the commission lacked organizational structure and established policies for attorney billing.

The commission has been making changes in response to these reports. The Legislature added jobs to the understaffed office last year and increased the hourly rate for appointed attorneys from $60 to $80. But those actions fell short of expert recommendations, and lawmakers have yet to fund a proposal for a limited public defender office. Attorneys who take appointments in the federal courts make $158 an hour, still nearly double the rate at MCILS. Dozens of lawyers have stopped taking cases due to low morale, high caseloads, pandemic stress and other factors.

