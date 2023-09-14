ACLU of North Carolina condemns proposed Fayetteville juvenile curfew

The ACLU of North Carolina has condemned a proposed juvenile curfew set to be discussed by the Fayetteville City Council on Monday, according to a letter sent to the council Thursday by Liz Barber, the chapter’s director of policy and advocacy.

“We recognize that the City of Fayetteville is considering various strategies for bolstering public safety, and we commend the Council for its recognition of the many challenges facing young North Carolinians,” Barber wrote. “However, research and the experience of numerous other municipalities demonstrate that the proposed juvenile curfew ordinance will not meaningfully advance the Council’s goal of fostering a safe, welcoming environment for children and families in the City of Fayetteville.”

Instead, Barber warned, the curfew would likely lead to police harassment of people of color in Fayetteville and could possibly violate both North Carolina’s constitution and the American constitution.

“The proposed ordinance will undermine the rights of both juveniles and their parents or guardians,” Barber said in the letter.

Police Chief Kemberle Braden officially proposed the curfew at the council’s Sept. 5 work session after a spate of violence involving juveniles in recent months. Braden told council members last month that at least 460 juveniles were involved in crimes from January to June, including two juveniles charged with murder and eight charged with attempted murder.

According to the proposed ordinance text, minors under 16 would have a curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., while 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds would have a curfew of noon to 5 a.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 5 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Parents or guardians could be charged with a misdemeanor if their children violate the curfew, while the minors could face a juvenile delinquency hearing in court.

After dozens of Fayetteville residents signed up to speak at Monday’s council meeting where the potential curfew was set to be discussed, the council instead voted to hold a special meeting on the topic and set a public hearing for a later date. The special meeting in council chambers is at 7 p.m. Monday.

In her letter, Barber encouraged the City Council to vote against the curfew, listing three main points in her argument as to why it would do more harm than good. Here’s what she said.

First point: Juvenile curfews aren't effective

Barber’s letter states that, according to research, juvenile curfews aren’t effective at reducing crime.

“As one leading researcher recently declared just earlier this year, based on these consistent findings over multiple decades, the academic community ‘has reached consensus that curfews aren’t effective at reducing crime,’” Barber wrote.

Barber noted that Washington, D.C.’s 1995 juvenile curfew was found to have increased the number of shootings during those hours, while a similar curfew in Baltimore led to an increased number of juvenile arrests but had not resulted in conclusive evidence of gun violence mitigation or safety improvements.

“(Juvenile) curfews are often implemented without meaningfully engaging the people grappling with the most acute public safety challenges, alienating community leaders and advocates who could otherwise be constructive partners in implementing public safety strategies,” Barber said. “As a result, juvenile curfew laws can, counterproductively, ‘damage already-strained relationships between police and youth of color and in some instances have “blowback” effects increasing juvenile victimization or overall crime.’”

Second point: Curfew would burden families

Barber warned that enforcement of the curfew could take important resources away from other safety initiatives while also causing harm to the residents it intends to protect.

“The inevitable result will be more unnecessary interactions between juveniles and law enforcement officers, with distressing consequences for Fayetteville’s youth,” she wrote. “The negative consequences of interacting with police are most obvious for children who experience violence, abusive conduct, unlawful detention, or highly intrusive searches at the hands of law enforcement officers.”

Barber said that research indicates negative interactions with police can lead to children experiencing health issues in later life and increase their risk of arrest and incarceration, potentially resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and issues in school.

“Interacting with police officers can be traumatizing for children even when officers act lawfully,” she said. “At-risk youth who are stopped frequently by police report experiencing ‘heightened emotional distress and posttraumatic stress symptoms’ such as uncontrollable thoughts and disrupted sleep.”

Those risks are especially high for Black and brown children, Barber noted, pointing to studies that show negative impacts on Black and Latino boys’ psychological health when faced with increased policing and greater likelihoods of arrest for Black children who have police interactions before the eighth grade.

The curfew could also unfairly burden children from lower-income families, Barber said.

“Disparities also result from differences in socioeconomic status: children who lack access to private outdoor spaces or their own vehicles likely have a greater need to venture into public spaces to play, work, and visit with family and friends than their wealthier peers,” she wrote.

Third point: Curfew could be unconstitutional

In the letter, Barber raised potential legal issues with the curfew, including the possibility of the ordinance infringing on children’s constitutional rights to free speech and intrastate travel — meaning it could potentially subject the city to legal battles.

Furthermore, Barber said, the ordinance is too vague in defining what conduct is allowed.

“Under the draft ordinance, it is unlawful for a minor to ‘be or remain upon any establishment or public place’ during certain hours, subject to some enumerated exceptions. The ordinance defines the term remain, in part, as ‘to linger or stay in a public place,’” she wrote. “It is unclear whether this provision would apply to juveniles who are traveling through a public place for a permissible purpose but who, for an entirely legitimate reason, need to ‘linger or stay’ in a prohibited area.”

A “nearly-identical” clause in a Washington state curfew led to the curfew being struck down by the Washington Supreme Court, Barber said.

Barber also noted several other potential legally problematic parts of the ordinance.

“For example, the provision delegating authority to the Chief of Police to decide, in his or her own ‘opinion,’ whether to issue a ‘special permit’ to allow juveniles to violate the curfew ordinance may impermissibly delegate exclusive authority to a single official to determine when and how juveniles in Fayetteville can exercise their constitutional rights,” she said.

“The provision prohibiting any juvenile who ‘has failed to attend school for any reason during regular school hours’ from being in public spaces between ‘7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any school day’ may be overbroad to the extent it applies to juveniles who ‘fail to attend school’ for an excused reason — for example, to a seventeen-year-old who misses school due to an illness but needs to drive herself to doctor’s office to receive medical treatment.”

The curfew could violate parents’ rights to parent as they wish, too, Barber said.

ACLU urges other solutions

In the conclusion of her letter, Barber pleaded with the City Council to reject the curfew and instead seek “community-based interventions” like childcare assistance, recreational programs and educational opportunities for residents.

“Implementing a juvenile curfew, however well-intentioned, is likely to undermine public safety, erode trust in law enforcement, and perpetuate, and potentially exacerbate, existing racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal legal system, to the detriment of all Fayetteville residents,” Barber wrote.

