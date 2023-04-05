ACLU, Phoenix reach tentative settlement in federal case over homelessness

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona filed against the city of Phoenix over its treatment of people experiencing homelessness.

The settlement — the details of which have not yet been made public — was reached on March 29 during an all-day mediation and will likely be finalized within the next 30 days, according to federal court records.

The city intends to present the settlement agreement to Phoenix City Council for review during an executive session on April 18, and will subsequently present it to the council for official approval at a later council meeting, records show.

The ACLU sued Phoenix in November, seeking to halt cleanup sweeps of unhoused people’s belongings and stop police from enforcing ordinances that the lawsuit says "criminalize homelessness." The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Fund for Empowerment, a group that advocates for the rights of unsheltered people, as well as Faith Kearns and Frank Urban, who said they have lost personal belongings in the sweeps.

As part of the lawsuit, a federal judge ordered the city in December to stop enforcing camping and sleeping bans against unsheltered people as long as there are not enough shelter beds available and to stop seizing unsheltered people’s belongings without prior notice.

An ACLU spokesperson was not able to provide further details other than to say the terms of the settlement are still being worked out. It is unclear whether the December court order will continue once the settlement is finalized.

Phoenix spokesperson Kristin Couturier said the city did not have any additional information to provide.

For months, Phoenix has been caught in multiple legal disputes over how it has handled the growing homeless population. The city is also battling a separate lawsuit, Brown v. City of Phoenix, which was filed by residents and business owners near the city's largest homeless encampment who argue that the encampment is a public nuisance.

As part of that lawsuit, in March the city was ordered to clear out the encampment, which is located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street and known as "The Zone." It's unclear whether the city plans to appeal that order or comply.

