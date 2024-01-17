ACLU puts Decatur mayor 'on notice' over protest crackdown

Jan. 17—The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama sent a letter Tuesday to Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling calling his plans to crack down on Steve Perkins demonstrations by using a dated city ordinance unconstitutional and offering to help the city revise its rules.

ACLU's interim legal director said the ball is now in the city's court and litigation is possible.

"The ACLU has every right to express their opinion and interpretation of the law," Bowling said Tuesday. "Our interpretation differs from theirs. To be clear, the purpose of the proposed parade is not material to the decision of whether the disturbance of the public will be allowed. In other words, when granting permits, the city of Decatur will only consider impacts to the public, not the issue or topic of the demonstration."

Just before the new year, Bowling announced the city would begin applying all applicable laws and ordinances and require parade permits for protests in order to restore a "peaceful atmosphere" following "several weeks" of Perkins demonstrations near his home in Old Decatur.

Prior to the crackdown, Bowling said, he understood the protests were a necessary step in the healing process and "asked our police chief to allow demonstrators to remain unhindered outside of (his) residence."

Alison Mollman, ACLU of Alabama's interim legal director, on Tuesday said Bowling's claim that the city will not consider the reason for the demonstration when deciding to grant permits is a departure from his original announcement.

"It's clear that his original memo that he put out right before the new year directly spoke to the protesters that were responding to the killing of Steve Perkins, and so that may be Mayor Bowling's position now, but that has not been clear from the public statements that he's given that made clear he's targeting the Steve Perkins protesters," she said.

The ACLU's letter to Bowling, signed by Mollman and executive director JaTaune Bosby-Gilchrist, said his plans are "entirely" aimed at constituents who have exercised their First Amendment rights in response to the police "murder" of Perkins, as well as organizers of Standing In Power (SIP).

"This is unusual for us, and it's why we thought it was necessary to send this letter and put Mayor Bowling on notice that his actions are contrary to the Constitution, because we're really, really worried about the arrests that have already happened and could continue to happen under his leadership," Mollman said.

Perkins demonstrators, despite lawfully gathering, have been continually harassed, maligned, threatened and arrested by law enforcement, according to the letter.

"Your recently stated plans to further empower law enforcement to bring criminal charges against protesters for 'disorderly conduct' and to require protesters to obtain 'parade' permits to exercise their constitutional rights steps too far," the letter says.

Mollman said she's aware of more than 10 Perkins supporters who have been charged with disorderly conduct since Sept. 29. SIP estimates the number to be around 30. Shortly after Perkins' death, at least eight demonstrators were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8. Cellphone recordings showed demonstrators being aggressively handled by Decatur police officers and, in one instance, a woman arrested for cursing.

According to the ACLU, those who have protested and continue to protest the police killing of Perkins are constitutionally protected under the First Amendment. Mollman stopped short of calling all Perkins-related disorderly conduct charges unlawful; she said she would have to look at the specifics of each arrest.

"But I will highlight it is unusual the amount of arrests that have taken place," she said. "We've done work across the state, and often times when we're asked to intervene, protesters are coming to us saying they're worried about being arrested.

"In Decatur, the point we were trying to make with our letter is that these aren't just blanket threats that Mayor Bowling is making, they're very real because we already know that protesters have been arrested."

The Decatur ordinance requiring parade permits defines a "parade" to include any demonstration "consisting of persons ... having a common purpose, design, destination or goal upon any street, park or public place in the city."

The city cannot lawfully apply the parade permit ordinance to stationary demonstrations, according to the ACLU.

"Protests that include participants who stay on the sidewalks, obey traffic laws, and allow room for others to use the streets do not fit the definition of a 'parade,' and the related ordinance is inapplicable and unenforceable as to stationary protests," the ACLU's letter reads.

Furthermore, the ACLU said the way the city's ordinance is written is "unconstitutionally vague" and gives unlimited discretion to the police chief, the approving authority. The code empowers the chief to deny a permit if the parade is "reasonably likely" to "create a disturbance."

"Many constitutionally protected expressive activities could be considered reasonably likely to 'create a disturbance,' but are still protected under the First Amendment if they do not incite imminent illegal activity or contain fighting words," the ACLU's letter argues.

Mollman said the ACLU of Alabama began tracking police killings in the state following the death of Emantic Bradford at the hands of Hoover police in 2018.

"Between November 2018 and June 2023, the ACLU of Alabama documented at least 84 victims killed by law enforcement in Alabama, including Nicholas Oden, who was killed on March 12, 2022, in an incident involving the Decatur Police Department," the letter reads. "For Decatur, a city with a population of less than 60,000, to have two police killings in less than two years is indicative of a problem."

Oden was a suspect in a home invasion robbery when he was killed in a shootout with Decatur police.

The letter closes by calling on the city and Bowling to reverse course on the threats of charging protesters with disorderly conduct.

"The Decatur community is grieving, and your constituents are constitutionally entitled to have their voices heard, not silenced, in this moment," the letter reads. "As experts on the First Amendment, we stand ready to assist the City of Decatur with revising and adopting ordinances that appropriately balance the First Amendment rights of your constituents and public safety."

Mollman said while some limitations on protests can be reasonable, such as noise ordinances, the ACLU is particularly concerned that Decatur is trying to use an ordinance that isn't legally applicable.

"What we're trying to say is that you can't do that," she said. "That doesn't give your citizens enough notice, it doesn't give enough clarity. If we really want to get at the heart of balancing these public safety concerns that Mayor Bowling's identified and the constitutional rights of protesters, the city is either going to have to amend its ordinances or adopt new ones."

Mollman had not received a response from Bowling regarding the ACLU's offer as of Tuesday afternoon. Bowling said he would consult with the city's Legal Department on it once weather conditions allow city business to return to normal.

Decatur residents, such as Alainah Dailey, have already been working to change the city's parade ordinance. The City Council was scheduled to vote on changes to the language of the ordinance which would more clearly define parades as moving processions rather than stationary demonstrations on Tuesday, however, due to weather conditions, that meeting has been pushed back one week.

"It's really in the city of Decatur's hands what our next steps are," Mollman said. "We really hope that they will accept our offer to help and collaborate on this issue. Whenever the constitutional rights of protesters are being challenged in this state, we have to keep litigation as an option. We absolutely have to."

SIP cofounder Terrance Adkins expressed support for the letter Tuesday.

"It is crucial that the mayor recognizes the importance of addressing these concerns and working with the ACLU to protect citizens' rights and promote accountability within the Police Department," he said. "There are organizations willing to do the work to make this city a safe place for all of its citizens. The mayor could learn from them."

