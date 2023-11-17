UPDATE: ACLU reax to Texas appeals court rebuff of PRO Gainesville trio

Nov. 17—UPDATE: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 7:13 a.m.

Savannah Kumar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, issued this statement to the Register late Thursday:

"Texas is less free and less safe after the court found protesters and pedestrians alike can be sentenced to jail for simply moving along a public street without blocking any traffic. For three years now, Ms. Henderson, Ms. Ridge, and Mr. Thompson have had the threat of jail time looming over their lives. The decision is wrong on the law and lacks the evidence to support their convictions. We know the Constitution is on our side. We are exploring all legal options at this time."

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 2:12 p.m.

A local trio of protesters still face a week in jail and $2,000 fines after a state appeals court in Amarillo declined to overturn their September 2022 convictions.

Savannah Kumar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, told the appeals court last week that PRO Gainesville organizers Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson should not have been convicted last year in Cooke County court for obstructing traffic, as they were accused of during their 2020 march against the presence of a Confederate memorial on the courthouse lawn.

In the ruling handed down Thursday, however, the appeals court determined that evidence was sufficient at trial to support the guilty verdicts for all three defendants. In particular, the court stated prosecutors established that California Street was "... rendered impassable or that passage was unreasonably inconvenient or hazardous."

The finding goes on to mention testimony of at least one driver whose vehicle was obstructed by the marchers, as well as testimony from Gainesville police officers that the defendants had been warned repeatedly to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street.

"Appellant Thompson testified that, before the march, he made a speech to the protesters in which he reviewed 'a few rules, including staying hydrated and staying on sidewalks ...' Officer (Shane) Greer testified that he told the marchers to get out of the street and back on the sidewalk 'approximately ten times,'" the ruling noted.

The ruling also rebuffs Kumar's contention that the trio First Amendment rights include the ability to conduct such a public event without fear of arrest.

"The fifth issue raised by Appellants alleges that they had the legal privilege and authority to walk along the sidewalk and street under the First Amendment. They claim that their peaceful march in a street, 'a quintessential public forum,' was consistent with the exercise of First Amendment freedoms. Free speech guarantees are not absolute. The State may reasonably regulate the time, place, and manner of the exercise of First Amendment rights as necessary to the protection of other compelling state interests," the court ruled, citing several precedents. "... The First Amendment does not guarantee the right to communicate one's views at all times and places or in any manner that one desires."

Video conclusions

A video was shown to jurors in the original trial which, according to the appeals court, also points to those jurors having made reasonable conclusions supported by law.

"Finally, a video of the entire march was played for the jury. It was the jury's task to review the video and other evidence and draw its own conclusions about Appellants' knowledge and intent. Considering all the evidence in the light most favorable to the jury's verdict and deferring to the jury's implicit inference about the weight of the evidence, a reasonable juror could find that Appellants knowingly and intentionally obstructed the street. We conclude that the evidence sufficiently establishes that Appellants possessed the requisite intent to commit the offense in question," the ruling noted.

That video included footage of armed counter-protesters staged across the street from the PRO Gainesville gathering, who the defendants argued at trial were threatening the crowd of 30-40 people — some of whom were also armed — who showed up to demand that Cooke County remove the Confederate monument on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn.

The appeals court went onto to also rule against against the defendants' assertions that their original attorney — Dallas attorney Alison Grinter — did not adequately handle the jury selection or properly challenge instructions made to jurors during their trial.

"Appellants have not established that trial counsel's performance fell below an objective standard of reasonableness under prevailing professional norms," the ruling concludes.

Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski declined to comment on Thursday's ruling. Kumar has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Register.

Original trial

The trio's 2022 convictions came after two days of jury selection and testimony in Judge John Morris's courtroom — the jury selection took most of the first day. Potential jurors were asked Tuesday by Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski if they had any bias toward either the state or the defendants. A few members of the pool were eliminated due to being friends of the defendants. A few admitted they would be more likely to believe police testimony over civilian testimony, but this did not eliminate them from serving on the jury and some who answered this way were chosen. After hearing an explanation of the charges, numerous members of the pool claimed they had a bias in that they already believed the defendants were guilty and would have difficulty setting aside that bias.

Zielinski argued in the original case that, "Law is order in liberty, and without order, liberty is social chaos," a quote from American journalist Sydney J. Harris. Zielinski told the court the PRO Gainesville protestors had broken the law by leading a march that disobeyed police orders to remain on the sidewalk and cross at appropriate times and locations, contributing to social chaos.

Henderson testified about PRO Gainesville's call for social change. While she elaborated on their mission of establishing understanding and educating people, she also admitted that she was used to pushback in Cooke County, particularly as a black woman trying to establish this change. On the stand during the sentencing phase, she said, "Doesn't change the fact that your jury doesn't look like me." All six members of the chosen jury and the selection for jury alternate appeared to be white.

Staff Writer Anna Beall contributed to this report.