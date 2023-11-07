ACLU requests new trial for Augusta man on death row, alleges Black jurors were excluded

The ACLU of Georgia filed court documents last week requesting a new trial for an Augusta man, currently on death row, who was convicted of murdering a pregnant teen and her parents in 2008.

Adrian Hargrove, 46, was convicted of beating and stabbing 18-year-old Allyson Pederson and her parents, Sharon and Andrew Hartley, on Feb. 9, 2008, according to previous reporting.

Pederson, the girlfriend of Hargrove's best friend, was stabbed and cut 21 times with a butcher knife before being set on fire in a dumpster, according to previous reporting. After killing Pederson, Hargrove went to her parent's home, stabbed her mother at least 12 times, stabbed her stepfather 21 times and hit him with an ax handle 17 times, breaking both weapons.

In Hargrove's 2014 trial, the state used 13 of its 14 allotted peremptory strikes to remove Black jurors, according to the documents filed by ACLU of Georgia. The state admitted it struck one juror based on his membership in the NAACP.

The documents allege another Black juror was excluded because of a sight disability, which had already been accommodated by the court.

The ACLU said the state's actions occurred "against a backdrop of a history of Richmond County government officers discriminating against Black community members trying to exercise their rights," according to the documents.

Further, the ACLU said not only are Hargrove's rights at stake, but also the rights of the Black and disabled members of the Augusta community.

The ACLU asked the court to grant Hargrove's motion for a new trial, due to the state's "blatant violation of [previous case law], the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act," according to the documents.

Allegations of a history of discrimination in Augusta

The ACLU alleges the history of government discrimination in Richmond County supports the inference of intentional discrimination.

Hargrove's counsel submitted a detailed pleading setting out an "extensive and unmistakable pattern of racial discrimination in this county going back for decade," according to the documents.

The pattern the ACLU referred to included Richmond County's history of discrimination against Black voters, resistance to school integration, police shootings and misconduct leading up to the 1970 Augusta riot and lack of diversity in law enforcement and the judiciary.

"The prosecutor’s discriminatory strikes against Black jurors were not simply the isolated acts of a rogue and racist individual who just happened to gain access to the levers of state power, nor does Mr. Hargrove bear the burden of proving that DA Wright is a racist individual," the ACLU wrote in court documents. "Such actions rather represent symptoms of a broader and more systemic disease."

Augusta man sentenced to death: Hearing today for death row inmate

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: ACLU requests new trial for Augusta man on death row