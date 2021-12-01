ACLU to Shelby County: Fix your 'unconstitutional' cash bail system or risk lawsuit

The Walter L. Bailey Jr. Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue.

Shelby County's bail and pretrial detention practices "violate state and federal law," according to a letter sent Wednesday from the Wharton Firm, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee, and Memphis advocacy group Just City.

And, if the county won't come to an agreement about proposed changes to these practices and agree to a meeting to discuss bail practices, the ACLU of Tennessee and its partners will sue, the letter threatens.

Addressed to the judges on Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Shelby County Public Defender Phyllis Aluko, Chief Judicial Commissioner Lee Wilson, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and more, the letter asks for a mediated discussion to be held prior to the end of January 2022.

The letter goes over an injunction from a year ago against Hamblen County’s practice of detaining defendants before trial without first affording them individualized bail hearings.

In Shelby County, after arrest, people unable to afford bail “are routinely held for weeks or longer without receiving a bail hearing with counsel, and such a hearing is not provided as a matter of course but depends on whether a person’s lawyer brings a motion,” the letter reads.

Emails sent Wednesday afternoon from The Commercial Appeal to the General Sessions Administrative Judge, the Mayor’s Administration and the Chief Judicial Commissioner requesting comment were not returned by deadline. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office referred requests for comment to the Shelby County Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich replied in a written statement that she would be open to meeting with the groups.

“Yes, my office is open to discussing ways to improve the criminal justice system—particularly any ideas that will best protect the victims of crime," she said.

The letter from the ACLU and its partners quotes a federal court monitor who noted, “[w]hen bail is considered in Shelby County, the judicial commissioner setting bail does not take into account the economic ability or inability of the detainee to post bond;” that this practice “discriminates against [medically vulnerable and disabled detainees] who may not be a current threat to public safety, but who are people of color and who simply cannot afford even a minimal bond.”

Proposed reforms include ensuring that people who are arrested receive individualized bail hearings held by a judicial officer no later than 24 hours after a person’s arrest, with the detainee and appointed counsel present; that prior to a bail hearing an inquiry be made into the person’s financial circumstances; and that unaffordable financial conditions only be imposed as a last resort if a judicial officer finds that no less restrictive alternative will address an established risk of flight or danger to others.

“Jailing people simply due to their inability to afford a sum of money is unconstitutional and harmful public policy,” said Andrea Woods, staff attorney with the ACLU’s criminal law reform project, in a news release. “Shelby County officials should embrace this opportunity to remedy the county’s discriminatory, wealth-based detention practices. We would rather see smart systems fixes now than be forced to bring these issues to court.”

Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, said he's hopeful because the letter lays out a clear description of the problem and Just City's partners, particularly the ACLU, has vast experience in helping communities get these issues right.

“We don’t have to look far for these solutions, so I think that’s the point we’re trying to make," Spickler said. "It’s much more affordable and quicker to do it this way, at a table sharing ideas and discussing hurdles and how we might overcome them then have a federal judge preside over this process.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: ACLU to Shelby County: Fix 'unconstitutional' bail system or risk lawsuit