ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies

Jan. 20—The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers' training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants' constitutional rights are protected.

A probation court hearing officer helps process hundreds of criminal misdemeanor cases daily by reviewing the allegations and the defendant's criminal history and recommending whether suspects should take a plea deal, enter not guilty pleas or plead guilty during an arraignment. ACLU lawyers sought material outlining what training probation officers receive in regard to this process, specifically when advising people on their immigration rights, mental health concerns or their competency to understand charges brought against them.

An assistant probation division director said "there are no records responsive to this request" because records "were not maintained," not held by their agency or relevant communications were "handled verbally," according to the lawsuit, listed on the Kern County Board of Supervisors' Tuesday agenda.

"It boggles the mind to say that a county agency, county department that has been engaging in this practice for years, simply doesn't have any records at all," said David Loy, the legal director of the First Amendment Coalition. "It just boggles the mind."

County Counsel Margo Raison wrote in an email her office doesn't discuss pending litigation, but confirmed attorneys are reviewing the petition and complaint.

The ACLU cited a 2008 Bakersfield Californian article written about the process probation court hearing officers undertake with misdemeanor cases in Division G. It's the same process underway currently, a probation division director confirmed Friday.

Two or three deputy probation officers and a Spanish language interpreter explain the law to defendants and what deal they could cut for misdemeanors. Often, these cases are resolved without a deputy district attorney or a deputy public defender, previous reporting said, which streamlines the hefty load Division G carries.

"In court" reports produced by Division G totaled 32,107, while pre-sentence full reports in Kern County Superior Court numbered a mere 2,137 in 2019 to 2020, according to an annual report produced by county probation.

About 90 percent of people plead guilty or no contest at their misdemeanor arraignment and more than 90 percent of cases are resolved without a trial, according to The Californian's reporting in 2008.

ACLU requested records in May 2022 from 10 different categories such as: the role of probation officers at misdemeanor arraignments; communications between district attorneys, public defenders and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement concerning their work and plea offers; how probation personnel talk with defendants; and the recommendations given to defendants by the department regarding what pleas to enter.

The nonprofit law group also requested policies or training material teaching about immigration rights, a person's mental competency to ensure they understand the charges, mental health, behavioral health, developmental disabilities, language access and interpretation services.

The Probation Department said no documents exist even after acknowledging it is "illogical that no records whatsoever exist regarding" misdemeanor arraignments, the lawsuit said. All training happens verbally and in person when new officers are assigned to Division G, according to the lawsuit.

The California Public Records Act — a law used by the ACLU to obtain records — obligates government agencies to disclose requested documents unless they are exempt from disclosure. Agencies must conduct a "thorough" search for the records and coordinate with the requester if confusion arises, Loy said.

In theory, it could be true the Probation Department doesn't have documents and cannot produce them. But, it seems "implausible at best" the agency doesn't have records given their longstanding practice, he added.

Emails, spreadsheets, letters and databases could also fall under the umbrella of "communications" requested by the ACLU, he noted.

Loy added even minor misdemeanor charges greatly affect people. Ill-advised counsel and findings of guilt carry financial consequences, take away job opportunities, and impact immigration status and housing opportunities.

"Misdemeanor charges are no joke," he continued. "These are people's lives at stake,"

This refusal to provide records concerns Loy in two parts.

It's frightening from an accountability perspective for a government to withhold information. But if there are indeed no records, that's insulting to defendants' legal and constitutional rights, he said.

"That's troubling, if not terrifying," Loy added.

Ishani Desai