ACLU sues Daytona Beach, saying redistricting was driven by protecting incumbents

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging the Daytona Beach City Commission’s redrawn redistricting map, saying it was designed to protect incumbents.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Volusia County Circuit Court on behalf of five residents, according to an ACLU press release.

The ACLU issued a statement saying “that the commission’s mapmaking was driven by the desire to protect incumbents and keep each of their residences in their districts, in violation of state law. Centering commissioners’ home addresses above all else caused the commission to split traditional communities of interest, including the Beachside neighborhood and the Embry-Riddle and Bethune-Cookman campuses.”

The ACLU stated that it is the first lawsuit in Florida filed under HB-411, “which prohibits local governments from redistricting with the intent to favor or disfavor candidates or incumbents based on their residential addresses.”

The lawsuit also accuses the City Commission of violating Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law by failing to properly notice the proposed map before approving it. The commission’s agenda publicized a different draft of the map which was not considered.

“The Daytona Beach Commission put politicians’ personal interests above the public good, plain and simple,” said Nicholas Warren, staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida. “Slicing up neighborhoods to gerrymander an incumbent advantage is illegal. The commission must be held accountable."

The plaintiffs in the case are Nicholas and Alice Sakhnovsky; Devon Morris; James Noce; and Josephine Pope. The Sakhnovskies live in Zone 4, Morris in Zone 1, Noce in Zone 2 and Pope in Zone 6.

“Voters should choose the politicians, not the other way around,” Nicholas Sakhnovsky said. “We’re going to court because Daytona Beach residents deserve fair maps that serve their communities, not chop them up for political gain.”

The lawsuit states that the city hired Albert Hill, a Daytona State College professor, to serve as a redistricting consultant. During a meeting on Jan. 5, 2022, some redistricting objectives were discussed, including keeping the number of residents in each district as close as possible and keeping communities of common interest together.

But the lawsuit states that another factor was to take precedence: using incumbent addresses as the “basis” for the redistricting.

“We must be provided the residences of your current elected officials so that we can identify those census blocks that they fall into, so that they will stay in their districts,” Hill stated, according to the lawsuit.

“No two of you will be in the same zone,” Hill also said, according ot the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that beachside formed a district with its own common interests but it was split because Commissioners Monica Paris, Ken Strickland and Quanita May lived on beachside.

Hill also used a Powerpoint which stated “Current elected officials must remain in their zones."

The lawsuit cited other examples, including during a meeting on June 21, 2023, when Hill stated "the special considerations that we took into account when we worked on all of these plans was to keep all of you in your current districts."

During a June 21, 2023, meeting Hill stated that they had to split up the Midtown CRA due to where commissioners lived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

