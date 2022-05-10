ACLU sues ICE on behalf of man erroneously deported

May 10—CONCORD — The ACLU-New Hampshire has sued ICE on behalf of a Salvadoran man whom the immigration enforcement agency deported despite the order of two federal judges to keep him in the country while his asylum case was pending.

Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda was incarcerated in a Salvadoran prison for 297 days where he experienced torture, inhumane conditions and other forms of physical and emotional trauma, the ACLU said in a release.

ICE did not provide an immediate response to a reporter's email. In 2020, a government lawyer told a three-judge panel that ICE had violated a judge's order and it was inadvertent.

"ICE's violation of federal court orders to keep our client in the country cost him horrifying physical and emotional trauma that will last a lifetime," said SangYeob Kim, immigration staff attorney at the ACLU-New Hampshire. "No human being should be sent by the United States to a country where they will be tortured or persecuted before they ever have an opportunity to challenge their removal."

Guerra-Castañeda was jailed to await trial on a murder charge. The ACLU said he was eventually cleared of the charge, and ICE returned him to this country.

He is living in Massachusetts on a Special Immigrant Juvenile status, the ACLU said.

The New Hampshire branch of the organization became involved in his case when he was held in the ICE lockup at the Strafford County jail. The Preti Flaherty law firm also brought the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.