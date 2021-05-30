ACLU sues Rio Arriba County sheriff, claiming reporter harassed, threatened

May 30—The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a reporter who claims the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office harassed and threatened her after she reported on alleged misconduct at the agency.

Tabitha Clay, represented by the ACLU and the law firm Rothstein Donatelli, alleges the sheriff's office retaliated against her after she wrote articles drawing attention to the behavior of Sheriff James Lujan and former Deputy Jeremy Barnes, who used a Taser on a 15-year-old developmentally disabled student.

Clay claims that after publishing her article on the tasing in the Rio Grande Sun, the sheriff's office began to restrict her access to public documents such as dispatch reports and said Lujan told employees not to speak with her.

In July 2019, Clay was at the scene of an investigation, 30 feet behind crime scene tape, when Barnes began to yell at her and threatened to arrest her, the lawsuit stated.

The incident made her fear he would assault her, and she drove away.

Two Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies, including Barnes, parked in front of her house in September of that year, according to the lawsuit.

A few days later, deputies did not allow her to bring her regular equipment into the courthouse, including a camera, a laptop and phone. A week earlier, she was allowed entry with all of the same items without any issue, according to the lawsuit.

"From denying me access to records, accident scenes, and the courts to showing up at my home to intimidate me, it became increasingly clear that the sheriff and deputies were actively trying to silence me," Clay said in a statement.

The ACLU says the sheriff's office, the Rio Arriba County Commission, the sheriff and Barnes violated Clay's First Amendment rights and clauses under the Tort Claims Act, including negligent maintenance and assault.

"Police officers can't just silence journalists because they don't like being exposed for wrongdoing," said Leon Howard, legal director at the ACLU of New Mexico. "That's not how democracy works. Members of the press help keep government entities accountable to the people by serving as watchdogs. Freedom of information is a baseline requirement for democracy."

Lujan could not be reached Saturday for comment.