ACLU sues state police over trooper records

Jan. 18—The ACLU of New Hampshire is suing the New Hampshire State Police to obtain misconduct records involving a former state trooper.

The organization is seeking records related to a 2017 traffic stop conducted by Trooper Haden Wilber that resulted in a settlement payment of more than $200,000 to the driver involved, according to court documents.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, the ACLU charged that the Department of Safety and its Division of State Police are "trying to keep secret" records concerning Wilber, a decorated trooper who was terminated last year and placed on the so-called "Laurie list" of police officers with past credibility issues.

At issue are records surrounding the 2017 incident, in which Trooper Wilber stopped a Maine woman on I-95 in Portsmouth under the pretext that she had "snow on her rear lights," according to court documents. At the time, Wilber was a member of a state police mobile enforcement team that relied on "pretextual" traffic stops for motor vehicle offenses, with the actual purpose of drug interdiction, the lawsuit states.

The woman spent 13 days in jail and was subjected to body scans, a drug test and invasive body cavity searches, but no drugs were detected, according to court documents. Late last year, the state settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the woman for $212,500, according to published reports.

The Department of Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment and for Wilber's current employment status. Records from the NH Police Standards & Training Council show that Wilber was discharged as of Aug. 10, 2021.

Last August, and again in November, the ACLU requested records related to Wilber's termination and placement on the Laurie list, but the Department of Safety has not produced the requested information, the lawsuit states.

In a statement, Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said keeping such information secret undermines trust and confidence in law enforcement. "In this historic moment of conversation about police accountability nationally and here in New Hampshire, the State Police should take a position of transparency — not secrecy — concerning one of its troopers who engaged in potential misconduct," he said.

"This secrecy also runs contrary to recent police reform efforts in New Hampshire and shows that we still have a long way to go," Bissonnette said.

The ACLU is seeking reports, investigative files, and personnel and disciplinary records related to "any adverse employment action" involving Wilber, arguing that the state's Right-to-Know law and Constitution call for transparency in governmental records and proceedings.

ACLU attorneys said in court documents that the records "will help the public evaluate the extent to which Mr. Wilber's misconduct may have negatively affected criminal prosecutions in which he participated."

The lawsuit states that Wilber's misconduct may have to be disclosed in "scores" of criminal cases, "thereby compromising those prosecutions and convictions and, as a result, potential damaging public safety." The records may also shed light on how the Department of Safety managed, investigated and supervised the trooper, it said.

Wilber received a Medal of Meritorious Service in 2019, and he and his police dog, Gauge, were named the State Police K9 team of the year in 2018.

He was one of four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Rochester man who had fired a gun at them after a high-speed pursuit and crash in 2018. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office ruled the shooting was justified.