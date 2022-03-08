ACM Awards 2022: Who's performing? A list of artists and songs

In this article:

More than two dozen Nashville hitmakers globetrot next week to Las Vegas for a stadium-sized country music party — the ACM Awards.

Set for Monday at 7 p.m. CST inside Sin City's massive Allegiant Stadium, Dolly Parton co-hosts the 57th annual ACM Awards alongside newcomers Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. After two pandemic-impacted years in Nashville, the two-hour show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers can expect a spectacle worthy of Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium, where producers juggle at least 20 performances on three stages.

From Carrie Underwood to Eric Church and Kelly Clarkson, we've got you covered with a list of artists confirmed to perform. Read below for more on who plans to serenade primetime audiences at the upcoming show.

2022 ACM Awards performers

Dolly Parton with Kelsea Ballerini - "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Jimmie Allen - "Down Home," "Viva Las Vegas"

Gabby Barrett - "I Hope You Dance," "Let’s Go to Vegas"

Breland with Thomas Rhett - "Praise The Lord"

Kane Brown - "Leave You Alone"

Luke Bryan - "Up"

Eric Church - Hits medley

Kelly Clarkson - "I Will Always Love You" (Dolly Parton tribute)

Jordan Davis with Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Walker Hayes - "AA," "Fancy Like"

Lady A - "What A Song Can Do"

Parker McCollum - "Pretty Heart"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer - "Skeletons," "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

Parmalee and Blanco Brown with Brooke Eden - "Just The Way"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Thomas Rhett - "Slow Down Summer"

Chris Stapleton - "Watch You Burn"

Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know"

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny - "Raised on Country," "At the End of a Bar"



This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: ACM Awards 2022 performances: A list of artists and songs