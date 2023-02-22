What Is ACM Research, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACMR) Share Price Doing?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ACM Research’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is ACM Research Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.74x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.31x, which means if you buy ACM Research today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe ACM Research should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like ACM Research’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of ACM Research look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ACM Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ACMR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ACMR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACMR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ACMR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

