ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ACM Research:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$61m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$346m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, ACM Research has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ACM Research compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ACM Research.

What Can We Tell From ACM Research's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.7%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 1,881%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From ACM Research's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what ACM Research has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for ACM Research (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

