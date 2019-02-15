Are Acma Ltd.’s (SGX:AYV) Interest Costs Too High?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Acma Ltd. (SGX:AYV) with its market cap of S$8.7m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Since AYV is loss-making right now, it’s essential to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into AYV here.

How much cash does AYV generate through its operations?

Over the past year, AYV has ramped up its debt from S$13m to S$15m – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at S$7.0m for investing into the business. Additionally, AYV has produced S$2.4m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 16%, meaning that AYV’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for loss making businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In AYV’s case, it is able to generate 0.16x cash from its debt capital.

Can AYV meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at S$42m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of S$60m, leading to a 1.44x current account ratio. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does AYV face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 43%, AYV can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. However, since AYV is presently unprofitable, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

AYV’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around AYV’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure AYV has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Acma to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

