ACME Fine Wines Launches By-Appointment-Only Virtual Tastings

Leading Napa Valley Fine Wine Purveyor Brings the Best of Napa, Sonoma and Beyond Direct to Your Door

ST. HELENA, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Helena's ACME Fine Wines today announced they are launching by-appointment-only virtual wine tastings for any wines purchased online or by phone, as well as tastings for their monthly wine club shipments. These new tastings can be held via Zoom or phone, and appointments can be made by calling 707.963.0440 or emailing acme@acmefinewines.com. Additionally, ACME offers direct wine shipping around the country, as well as door-to-door delivery within the Napa Valley.

Since 2003, Proprietor Karen Williams has established ACME as the source to procure highly allocated, iconic wines from both cult and classic producers, as well as under-the-radar debut projects, with an emphasis on wines from Napa and Sonoma. Karen and her team's longtime relationships within the wine community make ACME the go-to source for what's new and what's next.

ACME's dynamic team of sommeliers carefully cultivates authentic relationships with each of their clients to offer concierge level-service and handpicked wines. ACME's new virtual tastings are a natural extension of how the team already engages with their clients, but now, Karen and her team will be able to "taste" along with their clients' new purchases. Virtual tastings for each of ACME's four wine clubs are also planned.

ABOUT ACME FINE WINES

Founded in 2003 by Proprietor Karen Williams, ACME Fine Wines has long been regarded as one of the country's premiere sources for both hard-to-find, highly allocated wines as well as debut offerings from new brands and rising star winemakers. ACME is located in St. Helena, California in the heart of the Napa Valley. For more information, please visit www.acmefinewines.com or call 707.963.0440.

