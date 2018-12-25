Is Acme United Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:ACU) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 1995 Walter Johnsen was appointed CEO of Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Walter Johnsen’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Acme United Corporation is worth US$48m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$1.3m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$692k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be US$307k.

As you can see, Walter Johnsen is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Acme United Corporation is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Acme United, below.

Is Acme United Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Acme United Corporation has shrunk earnings per share by 11% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.6%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Has Acme United Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 12% over three years, some Acme United Corporation shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Acme United Corporation pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Acme United shares (free trial).

