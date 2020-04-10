ACMG and ABMGG Collaborate to Provide Trainees and Genetic Counseling Students Complimentary Access to Online Medical Genetics Education Courses during COVID-19 Pandemic

BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG) recognize that medical genetics and genomics trainees and genetic counseling students are experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are unable to engage in planned educational activities necessary to meet training program requirements.

In an effort to help lighten this burden and to provide top-quality online educational opportunities to those who may be either quarantined or must work from home, the ACMG and the ABMGG are collaborating to provide complimentary access to educational programming for clinical genetics residents, laboratory genetics fellows and genetic counseling students.

ACMG President Anthony R. Gregg, MD, MBA, FACOG, FACMG said, "As the COVID-19 pandemic challenges each of us to adapt, ACMG looks forward to providing high-quality educational materials at no charge to trainees and genetic counseling students. At ACMG we value education. It is a core member service. If you are a trainee whose education is threatened by COVID-19, we will help you beat that threat. This makes perfect sense - if you are a trainee or student - you are us!"

"Optimal patient care begins with optimal education of trainees in medical genetics and genomics in training programs across the country," said Max Muenke, MD, FACMG, chief executive officer of the ACMG. "We at the College have a passion for education. At a time of COVID-19 where most trainees are working from home, we are happy to offer—free of charge—a number of online courses and lectures to genetic counseling graduate students, residents in clinical genetics and genomics, and fellows in all laboratory specialties of genetics and genomics."

Medical genetics and genomics residents and lab fellows, as well as genetic counseling students, will be able to access an extensive, curated collection of educational content online at the ACMG Genetics Academy at www.acmgeducation.net Individuals must attest that they are current trainees in an ACGC-, ACGME- or ABMGG-accredited training program.

Miriam Blitzer, PhD, FACMG, CEO of the ABMGG, commented, "The ABMGG recognizes that current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 are impacting trainees and have disrupted required training. We are excited that ACMG is offering access to excellent educational activities to allow for continued learning during this time."

ACMG's "Curated Collection of Educational Resources for Genetics and Genomics Residents, Trainees and Genetic Counseling Students" will include:

10 Genomic Case Conferences such as Telegenetics Consults and Resources at Your Fingertips, Spectrum of Positive Findings Encountered During Expanded Carrier Screening, and Nuances of Mitochondrial Testing

Six Short Courses, including

11 Scientific Sessions from the 2018 and 2019 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meetings

Individuals who complete coursework through the ACMG Genetics Academy will obtain a certificate of completion. ACMG and ABMGG both commit to providing these free educational resources until September 1, 2020.

Staying current on advances in medical genetics and genomics is more important than ever. ACMG and ABMGG wish the next generation of the medical genetics healthcare team strength, resilience and good health as we work together to fight the pandemic and to care for patients and families. We appreciate your commitment to caring for patients whether you are in the lab, the clinic, providing telegenetics services, or serving your patients and communities in other ways. Our primary concern, now and always, is for the health, safety and well-being of healthcare providers, patients, students and the communities we serve.