ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ACO Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = RM7.6m ÷ (RM157m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Thus, ACO Group Berhad has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.3% average generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ACO Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ACO Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ACO Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.4% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, ACO Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 35% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On ACO Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for ACO Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for ACO Group Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

