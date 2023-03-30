Acorn Project Carbon capture scheme 'best placed' for UK backing

A carbon capture and storage scheme for Scotland's heavily polluting industries is "best placed" to finally receive UK government backing.

The Acorn Project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire would take greenhouse gas emissions and store it in depleted gas reservoirs under the North Sea.

The UK government has announced a second round of support with the winning schemes operational from 2030.

It says it considers the Acorn scheme to be one of the "leading contenders".

The project missed out on support in 2021, which instead went to two areas in the north of England.

It was made a "reserve cluster" to be called upon if either of the preferred projects failed.

The announcement has been made as part of the UK government's "Energy Security Day" involving dozens of policies.

If it is given the go-ahead, waste CO2 will be piped from central Scotland to St Fergus using redundant pipelines which previously carried natural gas south.

Experts say the technology is vital for Scotland to meet its climate targets.

Sites which are signed up include the refineries at Mossmoran and Grangemouth as well as a new power station at Peterhead.

Energy security minister Graham Stuart said: "Scotland will be at the heart of our plans to power up Britain, as we support its development of new home-grown technologies of the future.

"Today's announcement will create opportunities for Scottish businesses to export their expertise around the world and set the standard for a clean, secure and prosperous future."

In the Chancellor's spring budget, an extra £20bn was pledged for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) although this is most likely to focus on the first two clusters in England.

The Acorn project has been under development for more than a decade. Talks have continued with the government over how the business model will work.

Developers are desperate for clarity over how it will be paid for. Ministers say they will publish a CCUS funding roadmap "shortly".

Funding is also being offered to several green hydrogen projects in Scotland.

A commercial scale demonstrator site by ERM Dolphyn in Aberdeen has received backing alongside projects at the Beinn Tharsuinn windfarm near Cromarty in the Highlands and the Whitelee wind farm at Eaglesham near Glasgow.