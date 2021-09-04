Saving: Acorns program enables parents to invest for their kids with every paycheck

Private financial services platform Acorns is making it a little easier for parents to invest in their children’s financial futures by saving early and often.

"Everyone should be doing as proactive a job as possible, and thoughtfully approaching early financial literacy and education," Kennedy Reynolds, the Chief Education Officer at Acorns, told Yahoo Finance (video above). "There’s no such thing as too early when it comes to this.”

The Acorns Early program allows parents to set aside money for their kids directly from their paychecks. Since its inception last year, the program has seen $100 million invested.

“I think that you can start the conversation really much earlier than we probably all think, earlier than it started for me," Kennedy Reynolds, the Chief Education Officer at Acorns, told Yahoo Finance (video above). "I think you can start talking about how things come into the household. It’s money that brings those things into the household and just really start to give your kids or the kids that you’re around a sense of what that is and kind of how to value it."

Family saving money to piggy bank. (Getty Creative)

Children can be signed up for an Acorns Early program from birth, and any adult can start an investment account for a child in their life for as little as $5. Reynolds noted that unlike a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan, an Acorns Early account can be used for non-educational purchases such as to buy a house.

“I think that just having that conversation around money and, and planning for the future as a family really does help kind of everyone in the family," Reynolds said. "I had many questions and things that I didn’t understand coming into this conversation with my kids. So I had to get up to speed on some of these things. Not only so that I can help educate our customers, but [also] so that I could have these conversations with my kids. That had an impact on... how I’m thinking about our finances."

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

