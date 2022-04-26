Acosta man accused of buying illegal drugs through U.S. mail

Apr. 26—ACOSTA — A man from Acosta was jailed on Monday, accused of receiving 12 pounds of marijuana through the United States mail, authorities said.

State police in Hollidaysburg charged Justin William Hartman, 41, of the 100 block of Sixth Street, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to a complaint affidavit, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service contacted state police reporting suspicious parcels being sent through the mail.

Using a federal search warrant, authorities opened the parcels and found 12 pounds of marijuana, the affidavit said.

Troopers and postal inspectors set up surveillance at the Acosta Post Office and observed Hartman entered the post office and then leave with the two parcels.

Hartman was arrested when he returned for a third package, the affidavit said.

Hartman said a 3D printer was in the third parcel but was not sure what was in the other two parcels because they were not his, the affidavit said.

When Hartman was asked who was parcels were for, he said that he wanted an attorney, police said.

Hartman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.