Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A teenager allowed two acquaintances inside his parents house in the 800 block of South 30th Street about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, and the acquaintances robbed him, according to Lafayette police.

The victim, 18, tried to fight the two when they attempted to take his property. One of the attackers put him in a chokehold, police said.

The two suspected robbers managed to take some of the teen's property, police said.

No one has been arrested, yet, police said.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Acquaintances rob Lafayette man in his parent's house