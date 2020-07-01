Acquisition of ESG Investment Firm Trillium Asset Management Completed by Australian Financial Firm Perpetual Limited

The acquisition will advance Trillium's growth in the U.S. and new markets globally

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management ("Trillium") announced today that on June 30, 2020 the firm was successfully acquired by Australian Financial Firm Perpetual Limited (Perpetual)".

Trillium has over $3.8 billion in assets under advisement (as of May 29, 2020) and decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. The firm's innovative approach led to the creation of numerous organizations, the development of the ESG investment field, and the first generation of investors focused on improved environmental, social, and governance outcomes.

Today, the firm is an impact-driven, ESG-focused firm dedicated to aligning values with investment objectives. Trillium's commitment to active ownership and shareholder advocacy has contributed to concrete and positive change.

Since announcing the acquisition on January 30, 2020, Perpetual is continuing to build out an experienced, U.S.-based distribution team to drive Trillium's growth in North America and expand into new markets globally over time, including Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Trillium will retain its brand and operate independently with its own management team and advisory board led by CEO Matthew Patsky. The investment, advocacy and private client groups all remain committed and aligned to meet clients' objectives and dedicated to amplifying their impact.

"We found the right partner in Perpetual with their 18-year history in ESG investing and century-long commitment to community engagement and philanthropy. Clients around the world are increasingly demanding investment opportunities that provide both a positive long-term ESG impact and positive returns," said Patsky. "The additional resources bring global scale to our business, enhance distribution capabilities and support our objective of delivering market-competitive strategies that align with the values, impact goals and investment objectives of clients."

Perpetual Managing Director and CEO, Rob Adams, said he was thrilled to complete the acquisition of Trillium, a true pioneer in ESG investing and remains a leader today.

"Our acquisition of Trillium materially increases Perpetual's exposure to the fast growing ESG segment," Adams said. "The interest in ESG has accelerated globally in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as extreme climate events, all contributing to the positive momentum of true, integrated ESG investing fast becoming mainstream."

About Trillium

Trillium Asset Management, with over $3.8 billion in assets under advisement as of 5/29/20, offers investment strategies and services that advance humankind towards a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For nearly 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the goal to provide positive impact, long-term value, and 'social dividends'. For further information, visit www.trilliuminvest.com