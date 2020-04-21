Acquist Therapeutics Expands Patent Portfolio for Novel Small Molecules, Receives Fourth U.S. Composition Patent

New Drugs Target Under-Served Patients and Multiple Inflammatory Diseases

CHATHAM, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovery of new treatments for people with inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company received a fourth patent from the U.S. Patent Office that covers the Acquist investigational drug library. The patent covers compounds that are intended to help patients with gout, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), and other illnesses.

Compositions, uses, and claims of this patent – 2019/0117654 A1 – have also been filed worldwide. Collectively, the four U.S. patents cover more than 100 novel compounds, which the company believes will provide composition exclusivity to 2039.

The Company's lead clinical drug (ACQT1127) is a small molecule that is being developed for oral administration and once-daily dosing. Acquist intends to prioritize its clinical program in patients with gout, along with a discovery program in selected patients with NASH.

Acquist Discovery

Acquist has developed novel, potent, bifunctional inhibitors of enzymes that reduce production and promote excretion of uric acid (UA). This target is causally linked to many inflammatory diseases and is a primary initiator of gout. In NASH, elevated UA is associated with fatty liver and subsequent triggering of inflammation. In human liver cells, ACQT1127 sharply reduces both UA and triglycerides, and it normalizes enzyme activity targeted by other drugs that are currently in NASH clinical trials.

About Acquist

Acquist is focused on improving health for patients with inflammatory and metabolic diseases. Acquist compounds are markedly more potent than drugs currently used for gout. A prototype drug with bifunctional activity has demonstrated exceptional clinical activity in reducing serum uric acid. In both NASH and gout, effective treatment could substantially relieve both morbidity and mortality from these progressive illnesses. Further information can be accessed at www.acquistrx.com.

