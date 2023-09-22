After acquittal for first suspect, second is convicted in Des Moines murder trial

A Waterloo man faces life in prison after being convicted of murder in a 2022 Des Moines shooting.

Polk County prosecutors have gone one for two in prosecuting the alleged killers of 24-year-old Trishay Thompson, who was found in his car on Pennsylvania Avenue

They have gone one for two in prosecuting the alleged killers of Thompson, who was found Jan. 9, 2022 in his car on Pennsylvania Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Police said Thompson suffered the fatal wound when Sam Sando, 26, and Salifou Sahr, 23, tried to rob one of Thompson's passengers in a drug deal gone wrong and opened fire when Thompson tried to flee. Sando, however, was acquitted at trial in May.

Sahr was tried separately starting Sept. 11, and on Friday, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He also was convicted of two counts of robbery and two counts of assault causing serious injury, according to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

A double-crossed drug deal turns violent

Prosecutors argued that prior to the shooting, a Des Moines drug user named Andrew Meyer had arranged to sell marijuana to Sando.

According to prosecutors, neither party to the transaction was dealing in good faith. Meyer, who testified at the trial, admitted he intended to try to sell another substance disguised as marijuana, while Sando, prosecutors alleged, conspired with Sahr to rob the would-be drug dealer.

Prosecutors acknowledged Meyer's shortcomings as a witness — he's currently in custody on a wide variety of drug, theft, firearm and probation charges — but said that in this case, he was a victim.

"Andrew definitely has dirt on his hands in this regard, but what’s interesting in this case is that despite his bad intentions, he never got the chance to try to perpetrate a fraud," prosecutor Joseph Danielson said in his opening statement.

On the evening of Jan. 9, Meyer got a ride from Thompson and his girlfriend to the apartment complex where he was to complete the deal, but after receiving suspicious messages from Sando, he tried to call it off. It was then, prosecutors said, that two masked men approached the car and ordered those inside not to move. When Thompson tried to drive away, they opened fire, striking him as Meyer and his girlfriend ducked for cover.

Thompson died several weeks later in a hospital.

Did two different sets of bullet casings indicate two shooters?

Sando's defense attorneys successfully argued at trial that Sahr was the one who shot Thompson. Sahr's attorneys in his trial attempted to point blame back the other way.

Investigators found two sets of different-caliber bullet casings at the scene, suggesting two shooters, and witnesses recalled two people running from the scene, an account supported by shadowy surveillance video.

More: Man who slashed girlfriend's throat found guilty of first-degree murder

Police located Sando and Sahr together several days later in Waterloo and questioned them. Sahr, who according to police was without permanent housing at the time, claimed he had been in Waterloo at the time of the shooting. But police found messages showing he was meeting Sando in West Des Moines when the shooting occurred, and presented cell tower data at trial showing the phone they believed Sahr was carrying was in the area at the time Thompson was shot.

Police also found photographs from weeks before the shooting of Sahr holding a gun similar to one of those believed to be used in the shooting, although no weapons were recovered.

Three scenarios offered

Defense attorney Nate Mundy in his closing argument offered a different interpretation, saying Sando was known to use Sahr's social media accounts and could have been the one carrying the phone police detected. He also argued that, contrary to the police scene reconstruction, Sando could have been the only assailant, firing two separate guns himself, or that Meyer had gotten out of the car and fired back at Sando. That was similar to the argument Sando's lawyer used in his client's acquittal, saying Meyer had fired back at Sahr.

"What if (Des Moines police Detective Ben Carter) tried to find all this circumstantial evidence because he’s wrong about two gunmen at the scene?" Mundy asked the jury. "... If the evidence supports all three scenarios being possible, then none of them are proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

From August: Man gets life without parole for the 2022 murder and robbery of Sean Chapman

But prosecutor Joseph Crisp said the facts didn't support a single-shooter hypothesis.

"No evidence has been presented there was one shooter. We know there were two," he told jurors. "One of them is in the courtroom with us, and he’s sitting right here."

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Salifou Sahr found guilty in January 2022 Des Moines fatal shooting