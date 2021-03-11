After acquittal, Tampa man found guilty in second murder trial

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

TAMPA — A week after he was acquitted of one murder, Keith Gaillard was convicted of another.

The second of two back-to-back trials ended Thursday afternoon with a jury finding Gaillard guilty of first-degree murder for the July 26, 2015, killing of Tyrone Sean Davis, who was found shot to death in Temple Crest Park.

The panel of seven men and five women deliberated about 4 1/4 u00bd hours before delivering their verdict.

The 24-year-old Gaillard, who was just 18 when he was arrested, faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He awaited trial for five years, accused of killing both Davis and India Clarke, who was found dead July 21, 2015, in University Area Community Park.

In both cases, investigators determined the victims were shot in the head with a round from a .22 caliber firearm.

Although the killings occurred a few days and a few miles apart, they were the subject of separate trials. Two juries heard separately about evidence specific to each case, with only some of it overlapping.

A jury last week deliberated four hours before finding Gaillard not guilty in Clarke’s death. The acquittal came after Gaillard’s defense criticized the thoroughness of the investigation and noted a lack of definitive evidence tying him to the crime.

Evidence in the second trial was stronger.

Davis, 46, lived in Pasco County and worked at a Cody’s Roadhouse restaurant in Wesley Chapel. He was last seen there, just after midnight on the day he died, getting into his silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police found the Impala hours after the murder, abandoned in a field in the 4000 block of E Louisiana Avenue in Tampa. There was blood on the center console, the driver’s side door jamb and in the passenger seat. A wallet was also found on the center console. In it was a Florida driver’s license that belonged to Gaillard.

Perhaps the strongest piece of the state’s evidence, though, was a pair of gray Gucci athletic shorts that were found in the car’s back seat. They were stained with Davis’ blood, and forensic tests identified Gaillard’s DNA on the waistband. One of the blood spots was also identified as a having a mixture of DNA from both Davis and Gaillard.

Investigators also identified Gaillard’s fingerprints on an air freshener packet in the car, and on the vehicle’s truck and hood.

The state showed both juries a Facebook photo that depicted Gaillard posing shirtless with a .22 revolver.

One of Gaillard’s friends said that he’d sold him the gun on the day of the murder. During the transaction, he said Gaillard retrieved the weapon from the passenger side of a silver Impala.

But a firearms expert was unable to say whether the gun was the same one that killed Davis.

Later on the day of the murder, a witness said Gaillard flagged him down and asked for help trying to jump-start a broken-down Impala in the 4000 block of Louisiana Avenue. Another man, later identified as Eric Albritton, was with Gaillard.

The defense argued that investigators failed to pursue other suspects. But the state said the forensic evidence implicated no one else.

In closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Ronald Gale seemed to acknowledge that there were weaknesses in the case. But he urged the jury to consider the evidence as a whole, comparing it to a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle with only a few missing images.

“While the state might not have all 500 pieces of the puzzle, we’ve got about 490 of them,” Gale said. “And when you look at 490 pieces, you know ... that Keith Gaillard murdered Tyrone Davis.”

A formal sentencing hearing is set for March 26.

