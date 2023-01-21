Acquitted of girlfriend's death, Nathen Cameron gets 5 years on lesser charges

A Dallas County man will serve up to five years in prison after his girlfriend fell to her death from the balcony of their West Des Moines apartment.

Trisha Kunze, 23, died in February 2022 in what investigators alleged was not an accidental fall. Nathen Cameron, 28, was charged two months later with murder, domestic abuse and other charges.

At his trial in October, prosecutors showed messages between the two in which Cameron threatened to kill her, along with video footage of him arriving at their building just before her, and evidence that she had suffered a broken knee and had been choked before her fall. The Dallas County jury convicted Cameron of assault causing serious injury and domestic abuse, but acquitted him of murder.

Cameron was sentenced Friday to serve five years on the assault charge, with a one-year sentence on the domestic abuse conviction running concurrently, according to court filings. He was also given a $1,025 fine and ordered to pay court costs and other restitution.

Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory life sentence and restitution of $150,000.

Kunze's family has called her a "loving soul" who loved animals and volunteering for the Special Olympics. After Cameron's trial, her family told KCCI that Kunze "did not get the justice she deserved" and complained that prosecutors had not been allowed to show jurors evidence of past domestic abuse allegations against Cameron.

