ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) investors are sitting on a loss of 54% if they invested three years ago

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. In that time, the share price dropped 57%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, ACRES Commercial Realty moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 4.2% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating ACRES Commercial Realty further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that ACRES Commercial Realty has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered ACRES Commercial Realty's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. ACRES Commercial Realty's TSR of was a loss of 54% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in ACRES Commercial Realty had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.2%, against a market gain of about 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 8% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ACRES Commercial Realty you should be aware of.

Of course ACRES Commercial Realty may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

