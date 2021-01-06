‘Across our state we roared’: Stacey Abrams celebrates Georgia result

File image: Stacey Abrams played a key role in mobilising support for Joe Biden in Georgia (AFP via Getty Images)

Stacey Abrams on Wednesday called for celebrating organisers, volunteers and all groups who mobilised support for Democrats who have already won one seat in the Georgia Senate runoff and is in a close contest for the second.

“With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path. But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organisers, volunteers, canvassers and tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since November. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go...but well done!” tweeted Ms Abrams.

In the 5 January Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Senator Kelly Loeffler becoming the first Black person to represent Georgia in the US Senate.

In another tweet, Ms Abrams said: “Congratulations to our next US Senator, [Raphael Warnock]. Last January, I endorsed my dear friend in his quest to serve. Soon, he will walk those august halls and cast votes as a leader with courage, justice and integrity. God bless you and keep you in your service to us all.”

For the second Senate seat, Jon Ossoff is leading against Senator David Perdue in a close contest. If Mr Ossoff wins the election, Democrats will wrest the control of Senate from Republicans and gain a majority in both houses of the US Congress. It will also clear the path for President-elect Joe Biden to push his agenda.

Ms Abrams is considered the main architect behind the change in fortunes of the Democratic party in Georgia – a state they won after a gap of 28 years – that gave 16 crucial electoral college votes to Mr Biden.

Soon after presidential elections were over in Georgia, she had started preparing for mobilising support and funds for the Senate elections on 5 January.

Praising Ms Abrams, Congresswoman Nikema Williams tweeted: “Someone once called me an #Abramist, because yeah, it’s no secret that [Stacey Abrams] is my homie, but [Steve Phillips] might have me beat! When Stacey has a plan, the best thing to do is to ask how you can help!”

The favourable results in the 2020 presidential elections and the senate run-off is a huge boost for the 47-year-old leader who, in 2018, had lost Georgia’s governor elections to Republican Brian Kemp. It is reported that Ms Abrams may run for the post again in 2022.

When Ms Abrams was chosen by Democrats to fight for the governor’s post, it was the first time a major US political party had selected a Black woman for state governorship.

