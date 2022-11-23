Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' (ASX:ACF) stock is up by a considerable 7.5% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is:

19% = AU$16m ÷ AU$83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services was able to see a decent growth of 20% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 32% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ACF? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has a three-year median payout ratio of 71% (which means it retains 29% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 35% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 24%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

