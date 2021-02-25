UPDATE: ACS, LCS respond to indictment; 1 placed on leave

Feb. 24—Athens City and Limestone County school officials have each released a statement in response to a lengthy federal indictment that referenced the systems, with both statements emphasizing a separation between their system and the individuals indicted.

ACS said its community was "shocked and very concerned to read Tuesday's release by the U.S. Attorney's office," which detailed a multiyear scheme orchestrated in part by ACS' former superintendent, a retired ACS teacher and a central office employee. Speculation of wrongdoings in the system were thrust into the headlines when federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at Trey and Deborah Holladay's home last June.

When the investigation began or how law enforcement first learned of potential criminal activity has not been made public. However, ACS' current superintendent, Beth Patton, said in a statement Wednesday that ACS has "fully cooperated with the Department of Justice as its investigation proceeded."

"The school system will continue to work with federal officials and the Alabama State Department of Education as the matter proceeds in court," Patton said, adding they have been requested not to discuss their involvement beyond that.

Investigators said Tuesday in a joint press conference with state and federal officials that more than 200 interviews had been conducted as part of the investigation, though they did not say how many of those interviews were with ACS employees.

The Holladays were only two in a group of six indicted. Total, the group faces more than 250 charges, with Trey Holladay and another ACS employee, Rick Carter, facing the largest portion.

Holladay is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 88 counts of wire fraud and 35 counts of aggravated identity theft. Carter faces his own count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, plus 86 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.

Where Holladay was hired in as superintendent in 2013, Carter was promoted through the ranks at ACS. Records state he worked as a technology teacher at Athens Renaissance School from August 2015 to October 2015, then served as coordinator of virtual programs for ACS until June 2016.

At that point, Carter was promoted to director of innovative programs, becoming the executive director of innovative programs in June 2017. His career with ACS has also included time as interim principal of Athens Middle School, principal of Athens High School and executive director of planning for ACS.

He still held the title of executive director of planning when the indictment was announced. In it, he's accused of working alongside the Holladays, retired educator Greg Corkren, former Marengo Academy football coach Webb Tutt and former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk to falsify documents and report incorrect student enrollment numbers, all as part of a scheme to obtain state funds based on the fraudulently inflated numbers.

Those funds, in addition to personal uses, were used to help pay for capital projects, like the new Athens High campus. Carter became Athens High's interim principal in March 2019, within months of the campus opening its doors to students, after the previous principal suddenly announced they had taken a job outside the district.

Less than two years later — and about four months after Holladay stepped down as superintendent — the Athens City Board of Education voted unanimously to create the new role of executive director of planning and appoint Carter to that role. During the meeting, officials thanked Carter for the "great things" he'd done as an ACS employee.

Now, they're singing a different tune.

"Upon reviewing the allegations against Dr. Rick Carter, Athens City Schools has placed him on administrative leave until further notice," Patton said in her statement Wednesday. "None of the other individuals charged in the indictment remain affiliated with Athens City Schools in any manner."

Trey Holladay was placed on administrative leave and continued to receive his usual superintendent salary for four months after the search warrant was executed at his home. The board voted in October 2020 to buy out the remainder of his contract for $250,000, effectively ending his tenure with ACS and allowing Patton to move from interim superintendent to superintendent.

Deborah Holladay was hired as a teacher in August 2013 and retired from ACS in June 2017, according to the indictment. Board members rehired her in August 2018 to temporarily fill a position at Athens Renaissance that was previously Carter's. The contract was approved for one year.

County schools

LCS has also issued a statement declaring that despite being referenced in the lawsuit, no one indicted is a current employee of the school system or a member of its board of education.

Sisk served as a human resources supervisor in Baldwin County before accepting the superintendent job in Limestone County in 2012. Board members said at the time he was a stand-out candidate who seemed worthy of the job despite being the only one up for the job who had never been a superintendent before.

Six years later, news broke that Sisk was seeking to leave Limestone County and had made it to the final round of interviews for a job in Tennessee. By this point, according to the indictment, Sisk had been introduced to Corkren by Trey Holladay and LCS had entered into a contract with Corkren's company, Educational Opportunities LLC.

The indictment further stated that Sisk and Corkren had modified the agreement without board approval to provide higher payments from LCS to Ed Op and arrange for the additional money to be donated to a charity, which later passed funds along to Sisk. The charity is not identified in the indictment.

Sisk did not get the Tennessee job in 2018, nor did he get the job in West Virginia he interviewed for in 2019. His next attempt seemed to be the charm, as it was announced later the same year that he had been offered a job as director of Bristol City Schools in Tennessee.

However, he didn't keep the position long before facing criticism over his credentials, which did not include a Ph.D. from an accredited institution. Bristol's school board agreed to a buyout in February 2020.

That same month, the Limestone County Board of Education ended its search for a new superintendent, this time opting for a candidate with more than a decade of experience in the role.

Sisk is the only person listed in the indictment as having been an employee of LCS when the multiyear scheme occurred. He faces one count of conspiring to commit a wire or mail fraud and is one of only two people to only be facing that charge in connection to the scheme.

The News Courier will have more information on this story in an upcoming edition.