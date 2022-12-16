Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A R0.18 Dividend

Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Acsion's shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R0.18 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Acsion has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current stock price of ZAR8.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Acsion has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 9.6% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Acsion's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Acsion's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Acsion has delivered 24% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Acsion worth buying for its dividend? Acsion has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past five years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Acsion for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Acsion that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

