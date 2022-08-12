ACSO arrests man in connection with trespass

Aug. 11—RITZVILLE — The Adams County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted in connection with trespassing following last week's fire south of Lind.

In a statement, ACSO deputies arrested Richard Dean Hendrickson, 35, of Lind, for second-degree criminal trespass, and booked him into the Adams County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Hendrickson was sought after ACSO deputies responded to a report of criminal trespass in the 300 block of S. Van Marter Avenue on Aug. 6, and was again spotted in Lind on Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he fled, according to the ACSO posting.

According to the statement, while fleeing, Hendrickson violated two no-contact orders and was already wanted for two previous no-contact order violations. Because Hendrickson already has two felony convictions for similar offenses, the ACSO posting said the current charges could be increased to a felony from a misdemeanor.