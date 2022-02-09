ACSO deputies arrest Arizona man for alleged drug, weapon possession

Feb. 9—Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Michael C. Hernandez, 25, of Yuma, Arizona, after a Feb. 2 traffic stop revealed he had no driver's license and was wanted in his home state.

"U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Yuma sector advised (ACSO officers that) Hernandez had multiple cases where he was involved with smuggling of narcotics and illegal migrants," an ACSO social media post stated.

The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of state Route 21 and northbound U.S. Route 395. After discovering Hernandez did not have a license and had outstanding warrants, he was taken into custody and his vehicle was impounded with a pending search warrant. Once the warrant was served, a K-9 officer helped locate about 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and an SKS rifle hidden in the rear passenger compartment.

Hernandez may face prosecution for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He will also be extradited to Arizona, where he faces multiple, unspecified felony warrants, the post stated.

As of Tuesday, Hernandez was still listed in the Adams County Jail with no bond.

