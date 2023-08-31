ACSO report: Augusta man chokes woman, kicks dog

Aug. 31—A Georgia man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after Aiken County deputies say he attacked a woman and kicked a dog inside a Graniteville home.

William Rodney Price IV, 29, of Augusta, was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

Police responded Monday to a Leitner Street residence, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A woman told police she had a casual relationship with Price and he would sometimes stay with her, the report said. On Monday, she woke Price up and told him to get a job, she said.

During an argument, Price hit and bit the woman and threatened her adult son, she told police.

After calling Price's mother, Price beat, choked and threatened to kill the woman, the report said. When his mother arrived, she pulled her son off the woman, the report said.

The woman said Price took her cellphone and slammed it on the sidewalk and against a truck in front of the property, the report said.

The woman's son told police that Price also kicked the dog and asked if he wanted some too, the report said.

Price is booked as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.