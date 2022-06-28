ACSO seeks 2 in relation to Othello-area shooting

Jun. 27—RITZVILLE — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a pair of teenagers wanted in connection with a shooting near Othello late Sunday.

In a statement, the ASCO said deputies are looking for Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, 18, and Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano, 16, for possible knowledge of or involvement in a shooting late Sunday on Charla Road, in an unincorporated neighborhood west of Othello.

"(Pineda-Feliciano)lives in Othello and is known to frequent the Toppenish area. (Pineda-Feliciano) is a member of the ESL gang in Othello. His gang moniker is Suspect," the ACSO posted on Facebook. "Gustavo is also an ESL gang member with the moniker of Delinquent."

The shooting related to the investigation was reported Sunday in the 2200 block of W. Charla Road, near Othello. It was initially reported that a shooting had occurred and it was believed that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, EMS found a male who had been shot and was then transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane for further treatment.

ACSO's statement expressed appreciation for assistance from the Othello Police Department and Grant County Sheriff's Office for their aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information on Arturo's or Gustavo's whereabouts is asked to contact the ACSO at 509-659-1122. If requested, anonymity will be respected, the ACSO statement said.

Neither suspect has been formally charged with a crime and both are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

