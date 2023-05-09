ACSO: Starke woman charged in 'road rage' shooting had five children in vehicle

A Starke woman was arrested after shooting a man in the leg during a "road rage" incident in Waldo with her children in the car, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office report.

The charges

O'livia Williene Davis, 25, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of child abuse and one count of discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Local news: Elected Alachua County official sues Gainesville church after fall, injury

Dining: Chicago-based sandwich shop to open two locations in Gainesville

What led to the shooting?

According to the report, at about 8:34 p.m. Saturday a blue Jeep Wrangler was headed north on U.S. 301 with three people inside when it was cut off by a red Toyota Corolla driven by Davis. The driver of the Jeep then flashed his lights at the Toyota, which then began moving between the left and right lanes before slowing down and pulling alongside the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep told his passengers that the driver of the Toyota had a gun. He was then shot in the leg. The driver of the Jeep was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital for treatment.

The arrest

At about 8:52 p.m., Bradford County Sheriff's Office deputies, with the help of the Starke Police Department, located the Toyota, which was being driven by Davis, and conducted a traffic stop. An adult passenger and five children — all 5 years old or younger — also were in the car.

Deputies observed a Diamondback 9 mm handgun in plain sight on the driver's side floorboard, as well a spent shell casing in the center console.

The adult passenger confirmed the road rage incident, but she told police that the people in the Jeep were throwing things out of the vehicle toward the Toyota. She also told deputies that she was told to lean back in her seat before hearing a "loud noise."

Deputies later confirmed that she knew Davis had shot at the Jeep, the report states.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Starke woman accused of shooting into car during road rage in Waldo