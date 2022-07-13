Act fast: Keurig machines are on sale during Prime Day 2022
It's Amazon Prime Day 2022 and if you're a coffee enthusiast, there's some great news for you: Keurig is offering incredible deals on its coffee machines. Plenty of retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Keurig itself, are offering Keurig coffee machines at amazing discounts.
That means right now, you can save up to 50% on Reviewed's favorite Keurig coffee machine, the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. Other great Keurig deals include 54% off the K-Slim Coffee Maker on Amazon and $150 off the K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Latte & Cappuccino Maker at Keurig so you no longer have to wait in line at the cafe for your caramel latte—just make it yourself!
Read on for the best Keurig deals to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Day 2022 and get your coffee mug ready.
The best Keurig deals on Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $82.80 (Save $13.17)
Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Coffee Maker for $208.99 (Save $11)
Keurig K-Duo Special Edition Coffee Maker for $189.99 (Save $10)
The best Keurig deals at Target
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79.99 (Save $60)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $139.99 (Save $50)
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker for $168.99 (Save $31)
The best Keurig deals at Keurig
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker for $149.99 (Save $40 or save $95 with the starter kit)
K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker Starter Kit for $49.99 (save $150)
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker for $58.50 with starter kit (Save $101.49)
K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (Save $40 or get it for free with the starter kit)
The best Keurig deals at Walmart
Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.98 (Save $59.02)
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $99.99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $87.99 (Save $21.23)
The best Keurig deals at Bed Bath and Beyond
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $79.99)
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $49.99)
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Hot & Iced Coffee Maker for $149.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $153.99 (Save $36)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker & Carafe Brewer for $199.99 (Save $30)
The best Keurig deals at Kohl’s
Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $159.99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker for $199.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $199.99 (Save $60)
Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $189.99 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $199.99 (Save $30)
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker for $219.99 (Save $30)
