Act fast or miss the digital payments boat, BIS tells central banks

Headquarters of the Bank for International Settlements are seen in Basel
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Major central banks should press ahead now with digital currency projects to avoid falling behind comparable private sector payment initiatives that are already taking root, a Bank for International Settlements official said on Friday.

Corporate moves into digital payments, including Facebook with its diem stablecoin, have accelerated since the pandemic, as have contactless card transactions, and central banks are falling behind Big Tech at a time when questions are even being asked about the future of cash in some countries.

"The time has passed for central banks to get going," said Benoit Coeure, a former European Central Bank official who now heads the BIS Innovation Hub.

"We should roll up our sleeves and accelerate our work on the nitty-gritty of CBDC (digital currency) design. CBDCs will take years to be rolled out, while stablecoins and cryptoassets are already here. This makes it even more urgent to start," Coeure told a conference.

Unlike a stablecoin - whose price is pegged to a largely unregulated cryptocurrency, fiat money or assets like exchange-traded commodities - a CBDC is a digital version of existing notes and coins.

Central banks in Europe, Britain, the United States have been considering establishing CBDCs, though only the People's Bank of China has taken concrete steps by launching trials.

Coeure said the European Union was uniquely placed to face the future in that field by building on its fast, open payment system and on strong guarantees provided by its data protection rules.

In July, a European Central Bank report gave the go ahead for the design and possible launch of a digital version of the euro, a project that Coeure said could take five years.

"A CBDC's goal is ultimately to preserve the best elements of our current systems while still allowing a safe space for tomorrow’s innovation," he said.

"To do so, central banks have to act while the current system is still in place – and to act now."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Bulletproof’ Rand Reclaims Top Spot Among Emerging-Market Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The rand has reclaimed its position as the best-performing emerging-market currency this year after being knocked off the top spot during last month’s bout of volatility.A burgeoning trade balance and ample dollar liquidity are fueling the rebound and prompting traders to take bearish bets off the table, bringing its year-to-date to gain to around 4.2%.Since falling to a five-month low on Aug. 19 amid speculation the Federal Reserve may start scaling stimulus sooner than expected,

  • China Needs to Regulate Its AI Giants, Tech Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China should regulate the use of artificial intelligence to curb risks posed by the growing use of the technology, a senior government official said Friday. Protecting national security as well as users’ interests and privacy should remain paramount as the adoption of AI rises, said Zhao Zeliang, deputy director of Cyberspace Administration of China, the internet industry overseer.“Like other things, AI can bring negative affects too,” he said at a media event in Beijing. Regulati

  • Exclusive-U.S. DOJ looking into conduct of Allianz fund managers

    The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into German insurer Allianz is looking at possible misconduct by fund managers and misrepresentation of risk to investors, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The probe, disclosed by the company on Aug. 1, is focused on Allianz funds that used complex options strategies to generate returns but racked up massive losses when the spread of COVID-19 triggered wild stock market swings in February and March 2020. The DOJ is looking into whether managers at Allianz Global Investor's Structured Alpha Funds abandoned a strategy to provide protection against market crashes and how they communicated the amount of risk to investors, the sources said.

  • Ukraine to develop legal crypto market

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the launch of a legal digital assets market in the country is of ‘utter importance’.

  • Standard Chartered Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100k In 2021 Or Early 2022

    Analysts at British bank Standard Chartered predict that Bitcoin’s price could reach $100k by the end of 2021 or early next year while Ether could hit $10k by then.

  • Samsung decision on new U.S. chip plant location 'imminent' -Texas county judge

    A decision by Samsung Electronics on the location of its new $17 billion U.S. chip plant was imminent, the judge for Texas' Williamson County, which is in the running for the new factory, said on Thursday. Samsung has said it would start construction on the new 6-million-square-foot (557,418-sq-meter) plant in January, with production up and running by the end of 2024. The company has said no decision has been made and that it was also considering Williamson County's southern neighbor Austin and sites in New York and California.

  • Proof-of-stake: Ethereum 2.0 ranks worst energy consumption

    Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.

  • Turkish lira tumbles over central banker's comments

    The Turkish lira took one of its biggest tumbles of the year on Wednesday over speculation that the central bank was about to cut rates despite soaring inflation.

  • Peru Raises Key Rate Most in 11 Years After Inflation Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru raised its key interest rate by the most since 2010 after inflation breached the upper limit of its target range and political turmoil hit the currency.The central bank lifted its benchmark rate half a percentage point, to 1%, matching the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. “The current decision doesn’t necessarily imply a cycle of successive increases in the reference rate,” the bank said in its policy statement. “The board is especially attentive to new in

  • Central banks of Honduras, Guatemala eye digital currencies as El Salvador launches bitcoin

    The central banks of Honduras and Guatemala are eying digital currencies, officials said on Wednesday, following El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal currency. The central bank presidents for Honduras and Guatemala both said the banks were studying digital currencies with the aim of eventually introducing them into the economy, including via a central bank digital currency.

  • Another reason to taper: The Fed should stop buying assets because QE is bad fiscal policy

    Printing money to purchase assets makes little sense under conditions of relative tranquility—and raises serious risks.

  • Global stocks slide for a 3rd day as investor jitters grow over the withdrawal of central bank stimulus

    Many Fed officials signalled on Wednesday that central bank asset purchase tapering will get underway this year, backed up by a monster jobs report.

  • Biden facing pressure from Democrats to replace Fed chief

    President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure within his Democratic party to remove Jerome Powell from the helm of the American central bank at a key moment for the US economy.

  • ECB Slows Crisis Stimulus in Shift Lagarde Says Isn’t Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank will slow the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program in the final quarter of 2021, a shift President Christine Lagarde insists isn’t a move heralding a wind-down in stimulus for the euro-region’s still-vulnerable recovery. “The lady isn’t tapering,” she told reporters in Frankfurt, describing the ECB’s decision on Thursday as “a recalibration of the pandemic

  • Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters poll

    The Bank of England will raise borrowing costs by end-2022, earlier than previously thought, and there is a chance it comes even sooner as a solid economic recovery from the pandemic and high inflation may tip its hand, a Reuters poll found. Like central banks across the world, the BoE slashed borrowing costs at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and also restarted its quantitative easing programme. Bank Rate was seen rising to 0.25% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from its current record low of 0.10%, according to the Sept. 6-9 poll.

  • The Problem With Latin America’s Rate Hikes: They Barely Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.When it comes to raising interest rates to cool off pandemic inflation, Latin America’s central banks have been near the front of the global pack. They’re also among the worst-equipped for that task. Half a dozen countries in the region have hiked borrowing costs since March. There’s been more tightening than in most parts of the world because prices are rising faster -- a problem highl

  • Analysis-Biden has a chance to make the Fed's board look more like America

    As U.S. President Joe Biden assesses whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and nominate as many as three others to the central bank's powerful board, he has the opportunity to revamp a leadership team long criticized for being too white and too male. The Fed sets monetary policy, a primary lever in controlling the cost of money and the availability of credit, in a nation where the wealth held by the median white household is nearly eight times that of the typical Black household. There are seven seats on the Fed Board of Governors, six of which are currently filled.

  • Factbox: Key economic policy stances of Japan's next PM candidates

    The LDP will vote on Sept. 29 for a new leader, and Suga's successor will take the party into a general election that must be held by Nov. 28. Below are the key economic policy views of the candidates. A former foreign minister with experience as a banker, Kishida had previously said if he were to become leader, fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of policy.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip after two-day climb with auction on tap

    Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields slipped on Wednesday coming off a two-day climb after labor market data and ahead of an auction by the Treasury in 10-year notes. Yields had climbed in the wake of Friday's government payrolls report, which missed expectations, but underlying measures such as wage growth were fairly strong and investors viewed the report as unlikely to move the U.S. Federal Reserve off track to begin tapering its bond purchases by year-end. Labor market data on Wednesday showed job openings in the U.S. rose to 10.934 million in July, up from the revised 10.185 million in the prior month.

  • USD/CAD: Loonie Slips to Over Two-Week Low After Bank of Canada Maintains Bond Buying

    The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to its lowest level in over two weeks against its U.S. counterpart after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rates steady in a cautious attempt to boost the economy amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.