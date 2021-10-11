Act of kindness snowballs into amazing gift for veteran whose scooter broke down
When U.S Navy veteran Kenny Jary's scooter became unsafe for him to use, his TikTok followers went over and beyond to replace it.
When U.S Navy veteran Kenny Jary's scooter became unsafe for him to use, his TikTok followers went over and beyond to replace it.
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in July
The actress went for a hike during her time in Mexico.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
"There's so much trash in our orbit that the aliens probably lock their doors when they fly by."View Entire Post ›
The dreamiest of dresses.
This is pretty interesting…
"The body behind all those compliments was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly," Halsey said of her "SNL" performance.
Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series, recently learned that he has even less in common with his onscreen character. Apparently, Felton believed that he was a Slytherin, like Draco. Students sorted into Slytherin are known for being cunning and ambitious while Gryffindors are noted for their bravery and courage.
Jill and Derick Dillard share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4
Wasn't expecting that...View Entire Post ›
"Hey, all you corporate freaks."
Marjorie Harvey has been our style goals during her birthday trip to Paris and we're loving her most recent look!
Everyone thinks Kim Kardashian and Tyler Cameron should start dating thanks to their vibes on SNL.
Image Source: Netflix The opening notes of Johann Strauss II's "The Blue Danube" will forever have me on the edge of my seat thanks to Netflix's nail-bite-worthy Korean drama Squid Game. Minutes into the first episode, hundreds of players flood the arena of a remote experimentation facility, where they're lured into participating in a series of life-or-death children's games for a 45.6-billion-won (about $38 million) cash prize.
As if we needed one more reason to love Al Roker, he’s shared one small gesture that he did for his wife Deborah that’s captured thousands of people’s attention.
She roasted Kanye for being a "failed politician" and more.
Kardashian wore red pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin in New York City.
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Machine Gun Kelly told British GQ
A woman in Canada woke up from what could have been her dirt nap last week to find a souvenir that is out of this world.