'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US

bpietsch@businessinsider.com (Bryan Pietsch)
3M

Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images

  • A shipment of 3M protective masks that was bound for Berlin was diverted in Thailand and sent to the US, the Financial Times reported.
  • Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, told the newspaper that the diversion of the 200,000 masks was "an act of modern piracy."
  • President Donald Trump had criticized 3M for sending masks to countries other than the US, though the company has also increased imports to the US of the critical protective equipment.
  • Mike Roman, the CEO of 3M, on Friday called Trump's criticism "absurd" and said that stopping shipments to other countries would pose a humanitarian risk.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A shipment of masks made by the US manufacturer 3M that was bound for Germany was diverted in Thailand and sent to the United States instead, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The diversion of the 200,000 protective masks intended for healthcare workers and emergency staff members in Berlin was "an act of modern piracy," Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, told the Financial Times.

President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to force 3M, based in Minnesota, to prioritize making protective equipment like masks for the US.

The Trump administration has criticized 3M for sending protective equipment to countries other than the United States, though the company has also ramped up imports into the US — it said on Friday that it recently got approval to send over 10 million N95 respirator masks to the US from its facilities in China.

Various N95 respiration masks at a 3M lab contracted by the US government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters

The White House, 3M, and the German Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mike Roman, the CEO of 3M, responded to Trump's criticism on Friday, telling CNBC that it was "absurd" and that the company had "been telling the administration for days and days" about its efforts to bring protective equipment like the in-demand N95 respirator masks into the US.

The Trump administration asked 3M to stop exporting masks made in the US to Canada and Latin America, 3M said on Friday. The company said that halting those exports would have "significant humanitarian implications" in those regions, where it is "a critical supplier of respirators."

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Birx warns of coming coronavirus hot spots across the U.S.
    Yahoo News

    Birx warns of coming coronavirus hot spots across the U.S.

    Louisiana is poised to become the next epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, White House officials said Thursday, citing new data that shows that 26 percent of the tests for COVID-19 in that state in recent days have come back positive. The New York area remains a “very clear and important hot zone,” Dr. Deborah Birx said at Thursday's briefing of the White House coronavirus task force as she revealed testing statistics on specific states. “What we're seeing finally is testing improving,” said Birx, a renowned veteran of the HIV/AIDS fight who is now serving as the response coordinator for the coronavirus task force.

  • Two years before coronavirus, CDC warned of a coming pandemic
    Yahoo News

    Two years before coronavirus, CDC warned of a coming pandemic

    Two years ago, some of the nation's top public health officials gathered in an auditorium at Emory University in Atlanta to commemorate the 1918 influenza pandemic — also known as “the Spanish flu” — which had killed as many as 40 million people as it swept the globe. Implicit was the understanding that while the 1918 pandemic was a singular catastrophe, conditions in the 21st century were ideal for another outbreak. Long before the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, and then soon spread to nearly every country on Earth, the 2018 conference offered proof that epidemiologists at the CDC and other institutions were aware that a new pandemic was poised to strike.

  • The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs
    National Review

    The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

    It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that he presents, obtained from public records posted on the Internet, checks out. The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China indeed posted a job opening on November 18, 2019, “asking for scientists to come research the relationship between the coronavirus and bats.”

  • 'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US
    Business Insider

    'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US

    Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images A shipment of 3M protective masks that was bound for Berlin was diverted in Thailand and sent to the US, the Financial Times reported. Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, told the newspaper that the diversion of the 200,000 masks was "an act of modern piracy." President Donald Trump had criticized 3M for sending masks to countries other than the US, though the company has also increased imports to the US of the critical protective equipment.

  • Sweden's liberal pandemic strategy questioned as Stockholm death toll mounts
    Reuters

    Sweden's liberal pandemic strategy questioned as Stockholm death toll mounts

    A spike in novel coronavirus infections and deaths in Stockholm has raised questions about Sweden's decision to fight the outbreak without resorting to the lockdowns that have left much of Europe at a standstill. Governments across Europe have closed schools and taken draconian measures to limit exposure to possible carriers with Germany for example enforcing bans on more than two people meeting in public. Among Sweden's Nordic neighbours, Denmark has closed its borders and shut its schools, as has Norway, while Finland has isolated its main urban region.

  • How coronavirus has halted Central American migration to the US
    The Guardian

    How coronavirus has halted Central American migration to the US

    Border closures and strict lockdowns prompted by the Covid-19 crisis have disrupted the migrant trail through Central America and Mexico, forcing some would-be migrants to postpone their journeys – and stopping many others in their tracks. The result has been a deterrent more effective than any wall Donald Trump could build. Activists across the region have reported a steep decline in the number of migrants coming from Central America since the restrictions were implemented.

  • Israel locks down ultra-Orthodox city hit hard by coronavirus
    NBC News

    Israel locks down ultra-Orthodox city hit hard by coronavirus

    Israeli police on Friday have surrounded and established roadblocks around an ultra-Orthodox Jewish city that has become a coronavirus hotspot. Police officers established roadblocks to restrict the movement in and out of Bnei Brak, where a small number of the ultra-Orthodox residents' apparent failure to comply with government social distancing requirements has prompted a dangerously high rate of contagion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday that if the ministry of health deemed it necessary the same restrictions could be placed on other locations within Israel.

  • Dr. Fauci Shuts Down ‘Fox & Friends’ on Coronavirus Cure: ‘We Don’t Operate on How You Feel’
    The Daily Beast

    Dr. Fauci Shuts Down ‘Fox & Friends’ on Coronavirus Cure: ‘We Don’t Operate on How You Feel’

    Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci left the hosts of Fox & Friends disappointed and frustrated Friday when he threw cold water on their insistence that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine is a game-changing cure for the coronavirus. Citing a recent poll showing that 37 percent of doctors around the world feel the drug is currently the most effective treatment of COVID-19, co-host Steve Doocy added that frequent Fox News guest Dr. Mehmet Oz recently touted a small Chinese study that found the drug had some efficacy in treating the virus. Doocy went on to play a clip of Dr. Oz wondering whether Fauci was impressed with the results of that study.

  • Driver who said woman coughed on his bus has died of coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    Driver who said woman coughed on his bus has died of coronavirus

    A Detroit bus driver, who complained and warned in a Facebook video post about the dangers of the coronavirus, has died. Jason Hargrove died Wednesday night of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Glenn Tolbert, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26. Tolbert, reached at home late Thursday, said he also had tested positive hours earlier and felt sick.

  • New York governor reports deadliest day yet from coronavirus
    CBS News

    New York governor reports deadliest day yet from coronavirus

    New York's death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 2,935 on Friday, up from 2,373 the day before — the "highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. There have now been more than 102,000 confirmed cases statewide and 14,810 people are currently hospitalized in New York, the U.S. epicenter of the global outbreak. More than half of cases in the state are in New York City.

  • Coronavirus poses special risk to millions of Americans with diabetes
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus poses special risk to millions of Americans with diabetes

    As the worsening coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, millions of Americans living with diabetes face heightened risks from COVID-19. Around 30 million Americans have diabetes, mostly of the type II (previously called “adult-onset”) variety. A quarter of U.S. adults with diabetes are over 65, an age that has been shown to delineate increased COVID-19 mortality rates.

  • Putin says Russia ready to cooperate on cutting oil production
    AFP

    Putin says Russia ready to cooperate on cutting oil production

    Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said Friday. Putin said Russia was willing to make agreements within the framework of the OPEC+ group and that "we are ready for cooperation with the United States of America on this issue," according to a statement published by the Kremlin. Oil prices have tumbled in recent weeks in the face of a drop in demand and global economic uncertainty over the new coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jared Kushner, who's operating a 'shadow' coronavirus task force, appears not to know why federal emergency stockpiles exist
    Business Insider

    Jared Kushner, who's operating a 'shadow' coronavirus task force, appears not to know why federal emergency stockpiles exist

    Kushner drew a line between the emergency equipment stockpiled by the federal government and the equipment for use by individual states. "You also have a situation where in some states FEMA allocated ventilators to the states, and you have instances where in cities they're running out but the state still has a stockpile. And the notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile — it's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use," Kushner said.

  • Pakistan worshippers clash with police trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown
    Reuters

    Pakistan worshippers clash with police trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown

    Pakistani Muslims at a Karachi mosque clashed with baton-wielding police trying to enforce new curbs on gatherings to prevent Friday prayers and contain coronavirus infections, officials said. TV footage showed dozens of people chasing two police vehicles and pelting them with stones as an officer fired in the air to disperse the crowd. After failing to persuade worshippers to pray at home last week, the government in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, home to the financial hub of Karachi, enforced a lockdown for three hours beginning at noon on Friday, officials said.

  • Medical stockpile seized from alleged hoarder to be distributed
    Yahoo News Video

    Medical stockpile seized from alleged hoarder to be distributed

    U.S. officials have seized a stockpile of personal protective equipment from an alleged hoarder.

  • 27 Best Home Office Decor Ideas to Keep You in the Zone
    Architectural Digest

    27 Best Home Office Decor Ideas to Keep You in the Zone

    Work from home and keep your sanity with these decor ideas that will help Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pandemic pushes U.S. gun sales to all-time high
    NBC News

    Pandemic pushes U.S. gun sales to all-time high

    Firearms sales and federal background checks for purchases soared to all-time highs in March as the coronavirus pandemic brought buyers out in record numbers, even though gun dealers were included in orders shutting down businesses in some states. The FBI conducted 3.7 million background checks last month, according to its latest figures, the highest total since the national instant check system for buyers was launched in 1998 and 1.1 million higher than the number conducted in March 2019. The period of March 17-21 was an especially busy period for the background check system.

  • Mexico murder rate reaches new high as violence rages amid Covid-19 spread
    The Guardian

    Mexico murder rate reaches new high as violence rages amid Covid-19 spread

    Photograph: Sergio Maldonado/Reuters Mexico s homicide rate raced to a new record in March, as violence raged even as Covid-19 spread across the country and authorities urged the population to stay home and practise social distancing. Mexico registered 2,585 homicides in March – the highest monthly figure since records began in 1997 – putting 2020 on track to break last year's record total for murders. The surge in killings comes as federal and state officials put resources into containing the Covid-19 crisis and confront the prospect of an already sluggish economy falling even further – potentially deepening the misery for the more than 40% of the population living in poverty.

  • ‘New York Is in Crisis’: Cuomo Pleads for Help as State Suffers Worst Single-Day Death Toll
    The Daily Beast

    ‘New York Is in Crisis’: Cuomo Pleads for Help as State Suffers Worst Single-Day Death Toll

    More people in New York State have died in the last 24 hours than in most of March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday—but the Empire State, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., is still struggling to find enough medical equipment to combat the pandemic. “The curve continues to go up,” Cuomo said at a Friday briefing in Albany, adding that, in the last day, the state saw its “highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started.” “New York is in crisis," he said.

  • "Shoot them dead": Duterte orders police to kill Filipinos who defy coronavirus lockdown
    CBS News

    "Shoot them dead": Duterte orders police to kill Filipinos who defy coronavirus lockdown

    Despite that, many in a Manila slum took to the streets Wednesday to protest a lack of supplies, arguing they had not received any food packs since the lockdown started two weeks ago. "I will not hesitate my soldiers to shoot you," Duterte said in forceful tones Wednesday. On Thursday, as often happens after Duterte makes these sorts of inflammatory public remarks, Filipino officials rushed to insist that the president was simply using hyperbole to communicate the gravity of the situation.

  • Provincial Communist Party Officials Are Concealing Extent of Coronavirus Outbreak from Beijing, According to U.S. Intelligence
    National Review

    Provincial Communist Party Officials Are Concealing Extent of Coronavirus Outbreak from Beijing, According to U.S. Intelligence

    The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that the Chinese government does not know the full extent of the coronavirus outbreak within the country, the New York Times reported on Thursday. China's government has encountered difficulties collecting accurate data on the spread of the coronavirus because mid-level bureaucrats in Wuhan and elsewhere in China have been lying about the number of cases, current and former intelligence officials told the Times. Local administration officials in China fear that their superiors will punish and even fire them if they report high numbers of cases.

  • Congress' second coronavirus package could add $192 billion to federal deficit
    USA TODAY

    Congress' second coronavirus package could add $192 billion to federal deficit

    WASHINGTON – The second of three emergency assistance packages Congress recently approved to address the coronavirus pandemic will add $192 billion to the federal deficit, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced Thursday. Lawmakers last month approved both that package and a much larger one – estimated to cost at least $2 trillion – before the official budget scorekeeper was able to assess their costs. The second package included free testing for the virus, paid sick leave for some workers, expanded food assistance and unemployment insurance, and increased Medicaid funding.

  • Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
    AFP

    Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war

    Oil prices rocketed Thursday, posting the largeset percent increase ever, after US President Donald Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to end their price war by slashing output. But the initial surge cooled after Russia denied it had spoken with Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter of crude. After Trump tweeted that Saudi and Russia could slash production by up to 15 million barrels, Brent hit $36.29 a barrel, up almost 46 percent, and West Texas Intermediate soared around 35 percent to $27.39.

  • People in Laredo, Texas, could be fined up to $1,000 if they don't wear a mask or a bandana to cover their face during the coronavirus pandemic
    Business Insider

    People in Laredo, Texas, could be fined up to $1,000 if they don't wear a mask or a bandana to cover their face during the coronavirus pandemic

    Residents in Laredo, Texas, are being told they must wear face masks when entering a building, public transit, or outdoor gas station. The ability of face masks to prevent coronavirus spread has been up for debate due to limited research and short supply for those who need protective gear the most. According to the World Health Organization, face masks should be reserved for healthcare professionals, sick people, and their caretakers.

  • Defense Secretary Esper backed firing of carrier captain Crozier
    Reuters

    Defense Secretary Esper backed firing of carrier captain Crozier

    U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper backed the Navy's firing of the commander of a coronavirus-striken aircraft carrier, the Pentagon said on Friday, amid a backlash from Democrats in Congress as well as the crew of the vessel, who hailed their captain as a hero. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a scathing letter was leaked to the public in which he called on the Navy for stronger action to halt the spread of the virus aboard the vessel. "The secretary of defense supported the secretary of the Navy's decision to remove him," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told a news briefing, saying Esper's decision was based on acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's conclusion that he had lost confidence in Crozier.