'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US

A shipment of 3M protective masks that was bound for Berlin was diverted in Thailand and sent to the US, the Financial Times reported.

Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, told the newspaper that the diversion of the 200,000 masks was "an act of modern piracy."

President Donald Trump had criticized 3M for sending masks to countries other than the US, though the company has also increased imports to the US of the critical protective equipment.

Mike Roman, the CEO of 3M, on Friday called Trump's criticism "absurd" and said that stopping shipments to other countries would pose a humanitarian risk.

A shipment of masks made by the US manufacturer 3M that was bound for Germany was diverted in Thailand and sent to the United States instead, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The diversion of the 200,000 protective masks intended for healthcare workers and emergency staff members in Berlin was "an act of modern piracy," Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, told the Financial Times.

President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to force 3M, based in Minnesota, to prioritize making protective equipment like masks for the US.

The Trump administration has criticized 3M for sending protective equipment to countries other than the United States, though the company has also ramped up imports into the US — it said on Friday that it recently got approval to send over 10 million N95 respirator masks to the US from its facilities in China.

Various N95 respiration masks at a 3M lab contracted by the US government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak. More

The White House, 3M, and the German Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mike Roman, the CEO of 3M, responded to Trump's criticism on Friday, telling CNBC that it was "absurd" and that the company had "been telling the administration for days and days" about its efforts to bring protective equipment like the in-demand N95 respirator masks into the US.

The Trump administration asked 3M to stop exporting masks made in the US to Canada and Latin America, 3M said on Friday. The company said that halting those exports would have "significant humanitarian implications" in those regions, where it is "a critical supplier of respirators."

