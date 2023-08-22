Act now to block Khan’s war on cars

In just six days’ time, the entire Greater London area will become an ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), within which the owners of non-compliant vehicles will be charged £12.50 a day to drive. The scheme was introduced by Boris Johnson when he was mayor, initially in the same area as the Congestion Charge zone – essentially the City and its environs.

In 2021 it was extended to the North and South Circular roads. From next week, it will spread to the M25 motorway, including Heathrow Airport, and encompass 600sq miles, the largest zone of its kind in Europe.

This major event in the nation’s capital is taking place without any proper democratic scrutiny. Mr Khan included the 2021 expansion in his manifesto for the mayoralty but not the latest iteration, which has drawn deep opposition from the outer boroughs affected.

He has no direct mandate for doing this. Mr Khan says cleaning up London’s air was a stated policy objective so he is entitled to proceed. But it is becoming clear that the evidence with which he justifies his move is at least questionable.

Emails revealed by the Telegraph last week showed how Mr Khan’s office tried to discredit scientists at Imperial College London, who found the Ulez policy had little impact on pollution. As our Science Editor reports today, his office also asked scientists to alter a Lancet study that showed London’s low-emissions zone made no difference to children’s health. They refused.

The only legitimate justification for the Ulez expansion is that it makes the air cleaner, improves health and saves lives. If that cannot be definitively proven to be the case then this is nothing more than a money-grabbing exercise that will cause great inconvenience and potential hardship to hundreds of thousands of people.

Mr Khan has overridden objections by claiming the science overwhelmingly supports the beneficial effects of Ulez. But this may now be in doubt. Given London’s critical importance to the general economic well-being of the country, this expansion should be halted pending a thorough review and a vote in Parliament, where Labour MPs can demonstrate their support for the people of London. Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has the power under Section 143 of the Greater London Authority Act 1999 to block a transport strategy “inconsistent with national politics relating to transport”. He needs to use them, and quickly.

