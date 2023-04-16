Act now if think your employer should be a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace for 2023

Think you work for the best employer ever? In this time of post-pandemic evolving employment scenarios, the time is right to nominate employers you love for honors in the 2023 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition.

The program, in its 16th year, began accepting nominations Sunday.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in Michigan is eligible to participate. The organization can be public, private, a nonprofit or a government entity. Anyone can nominate a workplace.

Working through the Free Press' research partner Energage, participating workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. Companies will be surveyed through July. Workplaces that compete are categorized by the number of employees — small companies have 50-149 workers, medium 150-499 and large 500 or more — and then ranked based on survey responses from employees.

“Top Workplaces allows employers to get a read on what areas they should be celebrating and what areas they should be focusing on,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.

In a competitive job market, companies need to worry about recruiting, retaining and motivating employees. It’s more paramount than ever, Rubino said, that companies be intentional about a culture that prioritizes employee appreciation and recognition.

“We really need workplaces that inspire employees,” he said. “You have to really acknowledge employees genuinely and consistently.”

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 62 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2022.

The program in Michigan has grown over the years. There were 200 workplaces that took Top Workplaces honors in Michigan in 2022. The number of organizations that were invited to take a survey was 6,403; the number of organizations surveyed was 323. The number of employees invited to take the survey in 2022 was 95,266 and the number of survey responses was 60,151.

The deadline to nominate a workplace is May 26. Nominations may be made at https://www.freep.com/nominate or by calling 313-887-0471.

