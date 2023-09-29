'Act of vandalism': See photos of famous 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree chopped down in England

Emily DeLetter, USA TODAY
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 28, 2023 shows, top, the Sycamore Gap tree along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham, northern England on June 4, 2023, and bottom, the felled Sycamore Gap tree, pictured along Hadrian's Wall, near Hexham, northern England on September 28, 2023. One of the UK's most photographed trees, located next to the Roman-era Hadrian's Wall in northeast England, has been "deliberately felled," the authority responsible for the local National Park said on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A teenager has been arrested following a search for the person responsible for downing the iconic 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree in northern England.

British authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion causing criminal damage in connection to the Sycamore Gap tree, which was believed to have been felled early Thursday morning. The tree, located on the UNESCO World Heritage site Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland National Park, is thought to be over 300 years old. It was made famous in the 1991 movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," starring Kevin Costner.

Northumbria Police said on X they believe the tree was downed in a "deliberate act of vandalism." The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been publicly made available, remains in custody and is assisting officers, police said.

The Northumbria National Park Authority said it is "still coming to terms" with the tree's downing, but will be working with the National Trust and other partners to consider options and "make plans for the site and the tree."

Photos of the felled Sycamore Gap tree

An aerial view shows the felled Sycamore Gap tree, along Hadrian's Wall, near Hexham, northern England on September 28, 2023. One of the UK's most photographed trees, located next to the Roman-era Hadrian's Wall in northeast England, has been "deliberately felled," the authority responsible for the local National Park said on September 28, 2023. Local police said that a teenager had been arrested in connection with the incident. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Iconic British Sycamore Gap tree felled, teen arrested

