'Act of vandalism': See photos of famous 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree chopped down in England

A teenager has been arrested following a search for the person responsible for downing the iconic 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree in northern England.

British authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion causing criminal damage in connection to the Sycamore Gap tree, which was believed to have been felled early Thursday morning. The tree, located on the UNESCO World Heritage site Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland National Park, is thought to be over 300 years old. It was made famous in the 1991 movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," starring Kevin Costner.

Northumbria Police said on X they believe the tree was downed in a "deliberate act of vandalism." The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been publicly made available, remains in custody and is assisting officers, police said.

The Northumbria National Park Authority said it is "still coming to terms" with the tree's downing, but will be working with the National Trust and other partners to consider options and "make plans for the site and the tree."

